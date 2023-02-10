‘Married at First Sight’: Katina and Olajuwon From Season 14 Split — Again

Married at First Sight stars Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson have gone their separate ways, again. The reality TV couple’s on-again, off-again relationship appears to be over for good this time, with Olajuwon announcing in a Feb. 9 social media post that they had decided to legally separate. The couple first announced they were breaking up in November 2022, but later reconciled.

‘Married at First Sight’ couple Katina and Olajuwon are now separated

Olajuwon and Katina from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 | Lifetime via YouTube

Olajuwon broke the news of his and Katina’s breakup to his followers in an Instagram update.

“We both have made the decision to walk away from our marriage,” he shared. “We are officially legally separated. We leave with the utmost respect for each other. At this moment, we ask for space. Thank you everyone who supported us.”

Katina has yet to post about the split on her Instagram.

This isn’t the first time the ‘MAFS’ couple has broken up

This isn’t the first time that Katina and Olajuwon have announced they are breaking up. The pair wed during the show’s second Boston season, which aired in early 2022. Despite a rocky eight weeks, they decided the stay together on Decision Day. But in November 2022, they announced their marriage had come to an end.

“After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration we have decided to part ways,” they shared in a now-deleted joint Instagram post.

“However, this was not an easy decision to make,” the statement continued. “We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that, at this time, our privacy is respected.”

Katina and Olajuwon later reconciled

Not long after publicly announced their split, Katina and Olajuwon appeared to reconcile. In mid-December, they took a trip to Tulum, Mexico, together, with Olajuwon documenting the getaway on social media.

“Never forget [you’re] a fearless women!” Olajuwon captioned a slideshow of photos of his wife from the trip (via Instagram). He went on to thank her for always having faith in him, and to thank Married at First Sight for introducing them.

As recently as Jan. 25, Katina was posting about brunch dates with her husband on Instagram. But now, their relationship seems to have run its course.

Katina and Olajuwon’s breakup won’t come as surprise to some MAFS fans, who were skeptical of the pairing from the start. During his time on the show, many viewers criticized Olajuwon for what they saw as controlling behavior and antiquated ideas about marriage, particularly his expectation that his wife take on certain domestic responsibilities, such as cooking and cleaning. He also described Katina – who had a full-time job – as lazy.

Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana Coles warned Olajuwon that unless he adjusted his expectations, he was going to create problems in his marriage.

“It almost sounds like you have this idea of what marriage looks like. You have this idea of what a husband looks like, what a wife looks like,” she told him. “And unless she looks 100% like that off the bat, you’re gonna talk down to her. You’re gonna say she’s not grown. You’re gonna say she’s lazy. That’s what it’s coming across as.”

