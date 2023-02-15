‘Married at First Sight’: Meet the Cast Members Returning for ‘Couples Couch’ Spinoff

Fan-favorite Married at First Sight cast members are returning to Lifetime to offer their opinions on new episodes of the reality show. Married at First Sight: Couples Couch features successful MAFS couples recapping the current season and sharing their thoughts on the Nashville cast. It premieres Feb. 23.

Jamie and Doug among former ‘Married at First Sight’ cast members returning for ‘Couples Couch’

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis of ‘Married at First Sight’ | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Everyone who watches Married at First Sight has an opinion on the show. But people who’ve been through the process themselves have a special kind of insight. On Couples Couch, past cast members who managed to make their marriage to a total stranger work will critique the Nashville couples with an expert eye.

The Married at First Sight: Couples Couch cast includes:

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Married at First Sight Season 1.

Jamie Thompson and Beth Bice from the show’s Charlotte season.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico from MAFS Season 5

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre from season 6.

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya from Married at First Sight New Orleans.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson from Married at First Sight Season 14 will also appear on Couples Couch. Their relationship status is unclear. They announced their split in November 2022 and later reconciled. On Feb. 9, Olajuwon shared on Instagram that they were getting a divorce, but that post has since been deleted.

Lindsey from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14, Clara from season 12 are also back

Married at First Sight: Couples Couch will also feature a few former cast members whose marriages didn’t work out.

Lindsey Georgulis, who married Mark Maher on season 14, will make an appearance. So will Clara Berghaus from MAFS Season 12, whose marriage to Ryan Oubre ended in divorce. And even though their marriage also didn’t work out, both Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria the show’s Houston season will be on hand to share their thoughts on the Nashville drama. Fellow Houston cast member Ryan Ignasiak is also set to appear on Couples Couch, E! reports.

‘Married at First Sight’ experts share their thoughts on ‘Relationship Rewind’

Former Married at First Sight cast members aren’t the only ones analyzing the behavior of the Nashville cast. The show’s experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson, are breaking down key moments from recent episodes in their digital-only series Relationship Rewind.

In a recent installment, the experts watched Clint and Gina’s blow-up honeymoon fight in the show’s Feb. 8 episode. Gina called out Clint for his comments about her weight, while he criticized her use of the word “ginger” to describe his appearance. Neither Pastor Cal nor Dr. Pepper felt the couple was being honest during their argument.

“I think there’s two wrongs here,” Dr. Pepper said.

“I would agree completely,” Pastor cal said. “You never fight fire with fire.”

Married at First Sight: Couples Couch premieres Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. New episode of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

