‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 Cast: Is Anyone Still Married?

In 2021, 10 hopeful Houston singles agreed to put their romantic fate in the hands of a team of experts and marry a total stranger. Did any of the Married at First Sight Season 13 cast find their happily ever after? And where are they today? Keep reading to find out where things stand with the MAFS Houston couples.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 cast members Johnny and Bao broke up on Decision Day

Married at First Sight couples are supposed to meet for the first time at the altar. So, when Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam saw each other on their wedding day, they were shocked to realize they’d known each other in college. Despite that common history, the show’s first Asian couple wasn’t able to form a solid connection. They couldn’t even get on the same page on Decision Day. Johnny said he wanted to stay married, but Bao was firm in her desire for a divorce.

After she split from Johnny, Bao shocked everyone by pursuing a romance with another MAFS Houston cast member, Zack Freeman. That relationship also didn’t last. These days, Bao’s partner in life seems to be her mini Bernedoodle, Tofu, whom she frequently spotlights on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Johnny appears to have a new woman in his life, based on his Instagram updates.

Michaela and Zack from ‘MAFS’ Houston are also divorced

Like Bao and Johnny, Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman also weren’t on the same page on Decision Day. She was willing to continue to work on their marriage. But he was ready to throw in the towel, so this Married at First Sight relationship ended in divorce.

During the Houston season’s reunion special, Zack revealed that after he and Michaela split up, he’d asked Bao on a date. He called his fellow season 13 cast member “an amazing person.” But their relationship was short-lived and the two went their separate ways after Bao learned Zack was seeing another woman, Us Weekly reported.

Since the show ended, both Zack and Michaela have kept relatively low profiles on social media. Her Instagram account is currently set to private, while he posts occasional photos of himself and his dogs on his Instagram.

Rachel and Jose from ‘Married at First Sight’ stayed together on Decision Day

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel had a volatile relationship on Married at First Sight Season 13. But despite some ups and downs – including a memorable moment when Jose locked his wife out of their apartment following an argument – the two decided to stay together on Decision Day.

Unfortunately, the love didn’t last. In December 2021, Rachel and Jose announced they were divorcing after eight months of marriage. Today, she shares updates on her life on Instagram, including highlights from a recent trip to El Salvador, and has been offering her thoughts on MAFS Season 16 on Couples Couch. Her ex Jose recently got together with some other Married at First Sight cast members (including Krysten Collins from season 15) at a rodeo in Houston, which he posted about on Instagram. He also recently met up with Erik Lake from the show’s Atlanta season and Henry Rodriguez from MAFS New Orleans.

Myrla and Gil’s ‘MAFS’ relationship didn’t last

Married at First Sight Season 13 couple Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero overcame some hurdles in their relationship to get to “yes” on Decision Day. Unfortunately, the two had very different financial goals, which ultimately sank their marriage. Two weeks after deciding the stay together, the pair split.

“For me, there were things that occurred after Decision Day where I didn’t feel that I could feel safe with him to make financial decisions for us in our future,” Myrla said while discussing their breakup during the MAFS Season 13 reunion.

While Myrla didn’t find love on MAFS, she did form a lasting friendship with fellow cast member Rachel, with whom she recently appeared on Couples Couch. Meanwhile, Gil has been documenting his travels to Senegal, Mexico, San Francisco, and other destinations on his social media.

Brett and Ryan from ‘MAFS’ Season 13 are not together

Brett and Ryan from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

The Married at First Sight experts thought Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak would be a solid match. But things never really clicked for the Houston couple. And any hope of romance ended when Brett discovered her husband was still using a dating app during their marriage. To no one’s surprise, Brett and Ryan decided to divorce on Decision Day.

These days, Ryan seems to be living his best life, which includes occasional reunions with various MAFS alums, as seen on his Instagram. He even took in a baseball game with Dr. Viviana Coles, one of the experts on his season of the Lifetime show. Ryan’s ex Brett keeps her Instagram private. However, she’s kept up a friendship with fellow Houston cast member Myrla, who celebrated their friendship in a January 2023 Instagram post.

