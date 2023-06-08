‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16: When Do the Tell-All and Reunion Episodes Air?

Married at First Sight Season 16 is over and it’s time for the real drama to begin. Now that everyone has decided whether to stay married or get divorced, the Nashville cast will come together to discuss their experience in a two-part reunion special. But before that, several MAFS alums will return for an explosive tell-all episode, where secrets will be revealed and two former cast members face off against each other.

‘Married at At First Sight’ tell-all episode airs June 14

[L-R] Mindy; Steve | Lifetime via Youtube

What happens when the cameras stop rolling and the Married at First Sight cast members go back to living their regular lives? We’ll find out during the upcoming MAFS tell-all episode, which airs Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Who will be spilling the MAFS tea? The tell-all guests are Shawniece Jackson (season 6 Boston); Jephte Pierre (season 6 Boston); Tristan Thompson (season 7, Houston); Mindy Shiben (season 10, Washington, D.C.); Henry Rodriguez (season 11, New Orleans); Lindsay Georgoulis (season 14, Boston); Steve Moy (season 14, Boston); and Krysten Collins (season 15, San Diego).

A teaser for the special that aired after the June 7 episode of Married at First Sight suggests the returning cast members could be dropping some shocking revelations. Krysten appears to say that Lindsay’s ex-husband Mark Maher slid into her DMs “quite a few times.” But that doesn’t seem to be what has gotten Lindsay’s blood up. Instead, she lashes out at her Boston castmate Steve.

“What you did to me, Steve, was wrong,” she says. Lindsay then seems to make an early exit from the stage. “I don’t like surprises. I’m done,” she says.

“What the f*ck?” Mindy – who is getting cozy on the couch next to her rumored boyfriend Steve – mouths as Lindsay storms off.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 reunion episodes air June 21 and 28

After the tell-all drama, the Married at First Sight Season 16 cast will return for a two-part reunion special. Those episodes will air Wednesday, June 21 and June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

The entire Nashville cast will be on hand to discuss the season’s most controversial moments. (Be prepared for a rehash of ginger-gate.) They’ll also share updates on their lives and relationships and hash out some unsettled issues. One couple will even question if they made the correct choice on Decision Day.

After the season 16 reunion airs, fans can start looking forward to the next installment of Married at First Sight. Season 17 will take place in Denver, but Lifetime has not announced a premiere date or cast.

