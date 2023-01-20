‘Married At First Sight’: Clint Admits Sex Was the ‘Ultimate Goal’ In His Younger Dating Life

Sailing groom Clint, from Married at First Sight season 16, confessed that sex was a driving force in relationships and the “ultimate goal” in his dating life before he married a stranger in Nashville. He also said he was ready to put that behind him for marriage to hairstylist and salon owner Gina. But some people still need to be convinced he was being sincere.

Clint and Gina’s relationship, so far, on ‘Married at First Sight’ season 16

Though Clint and Gina didn’t inspire much hope from viewers initially, they seemed to get along well enough after their introduction and immediate marriage. They even learned that they’d been living in the same building in Nashville.

However, Gina was talking about work. As one fan on Reddit commented, “Clint can talk about sailing. Or he can talk about…. sailing.” But he said in a confessional clip that he didn’t want to talk about work, which could be a glimpse of a hard-to-overcome difference in their personalities. And that wasn’t the only one.

Clint named sex as his ‘ultimate goal’ before ‘Married at First Sight’

Some fans forecast that Clint’s attitude about sex could be a red flag for trouble brewing later in the season. And we agree that’s a logical theory.

For instance, Clint told Gina’s family that he was done with the dating game. Despite his old ways, he claimed that he would like a lasting relationship with his bride. When someone asked what he planned, he said he was “excited to really get to know” Gina and “dive in.”

“Not to say I’m not a sexual creature. But. Homey’s not gonna play that,” he added.

However, on camera away from her family, he confessed to being “sexually driven” in his younger dating life. He even added that sex was the “ultimate goal” in his romantic interactions. He also revealed that he had 65 previous sexual partners and told the other grooms he slept with a new partner after finding out he was getting married for the show.

Our prediction for Clint and Gina is …

Even with some chemistry, things don’t look great for this couple’s longevity. Clint and Gina seemed to like each other upon their initial meeting, but unignorable personality differences could still get in the way this season. Ultimately, we think this Married at First Sight couple won’t last.

For one, Gina comfortably fell back on talking about her work as a hairdresser, seemingly part of her identity. And Clint came off as dismissive of what she had to say because, as he said during a confessional clip, he didn’t want to talk about work. We’re not saying either of them did anything wrong, but if she likes to talk about work and he doesn’t, that could lead to unhappiness and disagreements.

A preview for the rest of the season foreshadows trouble for Clint, and not just with Gina (People). After he confessed that he usually dated “athletic, slender” women, the clip showed Nicole declaring, “He has made comments that are offensive to every woman.”

Of course, only time, and the remaining episodes, will tell what fate has in store for Clint and Gina.