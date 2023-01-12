‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Might Look Just Like These 2 Celebrities: ‘I Can’t Unsee This’

Fans can’t get over how much Married at First Sight season 16 participant Clint resembles two famous actors and former co-stars.

Much of the fodder about the matchings on the show this season doesn’t paint Clint as an early favorite with viewers, and some fans think his union with a stranger will crash and burn. But some believe he has movie star looks — or at least that he resembles several stars.

Clint from Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 16 | Lifetime

Clint is ‘an adventurer at heart,’ which led him to ‘Married at First Sight’ season 16

For a quick rundown on who Clint is, let’s turn to his Married at First Sight couple’s profile from Lifetime, which reads: “Clint is an adventurer at heart and is driven by his many passions and is looking for someone to share these adventures with and co-author their story together.”

Clint is a sailor, and the show’s matchmaking experts paired him up with a successful hairstylist named Gina. She owns a salon and is well-known in Nashville, so she hopes to expand her business there.

But more about Clint and Gina and how some fans think they’re season 16’s “dumpster fire” later. Let’s get to who some fans are saying Clint looks like.

Fans think ‘Married at First Sight’ groom Clint looks like a mix of Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis

(L) Zach Galifianakis and Bradley Cooper | Kevin Winter/Getty Images (R) Clint from Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 16 | Lifetime

A Reddit user in a Married at First Sight community posted a photo of The Hangover actors Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis compared with a picture of Clint that suggested he would be the product if they had a baby. The poster captioned it, “I can’t unsee this now.”

Someone replied, “I said this to my husband last week. He agreed with me for once …”

Another noted, “This is EXACTLY what I thought of when I saw him…not as good-looking as Bradley Cooper, but a good doppelgänger.”

Of course, some users strongly disagreed that he resembled Cooper in the least. And a few others suggested he looked more like Chuck Norris, with one person throwing out “Bradley Cooper x Chip Gaines.”

Fans think ‘Married at First Sight’ groom Clint could be a problematic match for his bride, Gina

While many fans in the conversation focused on Clint’s appearance, some discussed how he gave them a bad feeling. “You know, I can’t say why [because] he seems ok so far, but I predict this guy will be a problem,” one noted.

“I couldn’t agree more,” someone else chimed in. “As a viewer, I am considerably older than most and experience has taught me a 40-year-old guy acting like he’s a hot 25-year-old player is not a keeper. He may be a legend in his own mind, but in reality, he’s an aging man-child.”

Some fans in the discussion think the couple will fail because Clint will ultimately disappoint Gina. One asked, “Why would they match a beach/boat dude with a serious entrepreneur?”

“She has a business to run. She can’t be out on his boat all the time and is way more ambitious than he probably has patience for,” they added before calling them “one of the worst mismatched couples.”

But Clint and Gina have at least one thing in common. After meeting at the altar, they discovered they were living in the same building.