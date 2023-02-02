‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Agree ‘Gem’ Groom Chris Is Restoring Lost Faith

Not all the grooms on the sixteenth season of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight have impressed the fans, but Chris seems to be among the most well-liked.

Before landing a spot on the show, he felt he needed help connecting with romantic interests. That was partly because of the pandemic but also because he’s not a Nashville native. So, he took a chance and applied, hoping to meet his one true love and marry her at first sight.

Initially, some fans thought his reservedness might make him vulnerable to getting walked over by his more outspoken new bride Nicole, but that’s yet to be seen. In the meantime, here’s why we agree with fans who think Chris is a “gem” of a groom.

Chris, a ‘Married at First Sight’ season 16 groom | Lifetime via YouTube

Fans share their thoughts on ‘Married at First Sight’ groom Chris

Not all the season 16 couples are popular with viewers, but many fans on Reddit are rooting for Chris and Nicole. “Chris is helping me not lose hope in men [laughing emoji] … he’s a gem,” one wrote, and someone else shared, “He’s so wholesome I’m a fan!”

Another user said, “I appreciate Nicole sharing about her history with Domestic Violence and how it affected her self-esteem. Yes, you are worthy of being loved, Nicole.”

“I love her so far, and I respect when people can be open and vulnerable,” somebody added.

Others just shared that they are rooting for the pair to make it in the end, with many predicting they will. “I feel like Chris and Nicole are definitely still married,” one individual guessed. “He still seems smitten on the after show.”

What makes ‘Married at First Sight’ groom Chris a ‘gem’?

Having analyzed fan opinions about this season so far, we think the things that make Chris seem like a “gem” to some fans are the things that make him the opposite of fellow groom, Clint, who rubs some people the wrong way.

In the season’s opening episode, the grooms discussed when they’d last had sex. Clint said his last romp was two weeks before and later declared it an “ultimate goal” in his relationships.

“I mean, sex is …,” he trailed off before stating, “It’s important to me.”

On the other hand, Chris said he’s “not about the hookups” anymore. He nervously confessed it had been about a year since his last time. The other grooms chuckled about that, but we feel Nicole would probably find it endearing. It showed how Chris was capable of candid honesty and how he could be happy to settle down with one person.

Meanwhile, Clint raised red flags for some viewers for bringing up sex repeatedly. Most people agree there’s an unavoidable implication that it could happen between the couples, but they are still strangers. So, maybe they will. But perhaps they won’t.

He also claimed to have gotten down with 65 partners before deciding he needed the help of Lifetime’s experts in choosing just one to settle with.

Chris and Nicole seem to be a compatible couple

Who else wants to be friends with Nicole’s Dad? #MAFSNashville #TeamNicolesDad pic.twitter.com/918byE9FVj — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 26, 2023

From what we’ve seen this season, Chris and Nicole might be the most compatible couple. It’s hard to beat guessing each other’s names and picking related wedding gifts for one another before the first meeting.

Plus, they both did an excellent job fielding questions from the other’s protective family members after their wedding, even if her dad couldn’t be convinced that he wasn’t a serial killer. We don’t think that’s necessarily on Chris, and we also totally get where Nicole’s dad was coming from.

Only time will tell, but we think they have the best chance of making it to decision day and beyond.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.