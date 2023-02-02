Marysol Patton and Andy Cohen Share Mama Elsa ‘RHOM’ Memory: She ‘Loved Sandy’

Andy Cohen revealed that he was “desperate” to get Marysol Patton’s mother known on The Real Housewives of Miami as “Mama Elsa” on Watch What Happens Live. She refused to fly from Miami to New York City so he flew a P.A. down to Miami to drive Elsa and Marysol to New York so they could make a RHOM WWHL appearance.

Andy and Marysol reminisced about her mother and how much she loved him, who she referred to as “Sandy.” Mama Elsa died in 2019 at age 84.

Marysol Patton from ‘RHOM’ recalls Mama Elsa loved ‘Sandy’

“You guys may not know this. This was how many years ago that I was desperate to get Mama Elsa on Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen shared with Marysol and co-guest Alexia Nepola on the WWHL After Show. “And she would not fly. She refused to fly. Somehow we got her to agree to let us send a P.A. down to Miami. And the P.A. drove you and Mama Elsa from Miami to New York! Yeah, like a two-day trip in a car to do the show. I mean, what do you remember about that trip?”

Marysol Patton and Elsa Patton | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“I remember she was so funny,” Marysol recalled. “She would just say the silliest things to me and like, pick fights with me. She would get extra animated with the camera. My mother was very animated, but she loved the camera. It was her favorite thing.”

“She loved you,” she added. “Every time she got to see ‘Sandy,’ it was like the best thing in the world. Like, driving, ‘We’re going to go see Sandy. You know, it’s so great.’ It was the best thing that happened to her in the end of her life to be able to do that.”

What gift did Mama Elsa give Andy Cohen on ‘WWHL’?

Andy said Mama Elsa gave him a pair of orange maracas during her WWHL appearance alongside Mark Consuelos. “By the way, when she came she brought me those maracas,” he recalled. “Those orange maracas that are still up on the shelves. Just in case you know, those came from Elsa. We love those.”

“She danced with you and Mark Consuelos and the maracas,” Marysol said.

“And I remember hearing that she and our PA stayed in touch for years after the fact,” Andy added.

Andy Cohen says Marysol channeled her mom on ‘RHOM’ Season 4

Marysol appeared on WWHL last January and gave Andy a gift from her mother. “I was trying to think of something to bring you, and it’s one of my mom’s rosaries,” Marysol said. “Actually, there’s not many left. It has her energy.”

Andy became a little emotional and said, “Well you know how much I love Elsa,” he said. It’s a very personal gift. Thank you so much. Wow. It makes me tear up a little.”

“Don’t make me cry,” Marysol said.

Andy then reflected on how funny Marysol was on RHOM Season 4. Adding, “When you were standing next to Elsa, she was getting all the laughs. So what I’m saying is I feel like Elsa is being channeled through you.”

Marysol agreed and said, “And I would talk to her whenever I’d do a scene, I’d be like, ‘Mom come with me.'”

Episodes of RHOM are currently streaming on Peacock.