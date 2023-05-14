‘Match Me Abroad’: Meet the Singles

How far would you go to find love? For the singles on TLC’s new series Match Me Abroad, the answer is: pretty far. After striking out in their quest for a partner in the U.S., these seven singles are turning to international matchmakers to help them find the one.

Harold, 41

Harold is a self-described “starving artist” from New Mexico. The 41-year-old is living on his own and has a real job for the first time. Now, all that remains is to find love, which he hopes to do with the assistance of Katarína Němcová, a matchmaker from the Czech Republic.

“I am autistic,” Harold explains in a Match Me Abroad teaser (via YouTube). “So it’s hard for me to know what women want because I miss social cues.”

However, Harold has heard that “Eastern European women are very blunt and honest.” He hopes that directness will be a good fit with his personality. But he also wants to protect himself in case things go wrong. While he hasn’t yet met his future spouse, he’s already seen an attorney about setting up a prenuptial agreement.

Michelle, 34

Michelle, 34, lives in North Carolina. But she has Czech roots, and she’s hoping Katarína will be able to connect her with a man who shares her heritage. At the same time, she’s not willing to compromise her feminist principles. That means her matchmaker will need to find her a guy who doesn’t embrace antiquated ideas about gender roles.

Nathaly, 25

Twenty-five-year-old Nathaly is leaving California – and her strict Sri Lankan mother – and headed to South America to find love, with some help from Colombian matchmaker Juan Nino. But will culture clashes interfere with her quest to find the right man?

Susan, 52

Susan on ‘Match Me Abroad’ | TLC via YouTube

New Yorker Susan is fed up with the city’s ruthless dating scene and suspects her “picker’s broken.” The 52-year-old wants Juan to fnd her the perfect Latin lover. But once she and her beloved dog Calliope arrive in Columbia, will dud dates leave more frustrated than ever? When one guy describes himself as “a player,” a frustrated Susan declares that Juan is wasting her time.

Chad, 38

Chad has three failed engagements in his rearview mirror. Having struck out when it comes to finding a lifelong partner in the U.S., he’s enlisted Juan to find him a woman to love.

“I believe Colombian women respect marriage more than American women,” he says in the Match Me Abroad teaser. Chad’s dream? To find his dream woman and bring her back home to Tennessee, where they’ll live with his mom and his dogs.

Stanika, 32

Stanika on ‘Match Me Abroad’ | TLC via YouTube

Thirty-two-year-old Stanika lives in Mississippi and is a novice when it comes to dating. However, she knows herself and what she wants. She hopes that matchmaker Nina Kharoufeh will find her the perfect man in Morocco.

“I am tired of being friend-zoned and I am done with American men,” she says in the teaser.

“My dream man is in Morocco waiting for me,” she adds. “And I’m ready to travel the world to see if I can find him.” But Stanika’s family is skeptical of her plan to find love abroad.

Mark, 44

Mark, a 44-year-old from Arizona. He’s ready to fall in love and start a family, and he wants to find a Moroccan woman to do that with. But while he’s met Moroccan women in the past, he’s never actually been to the country. Will the women Nina introduces him to fulfill his expectations for a perfect wife, or will he go home disappointed?

Match Me Abroad premieres Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

