Meagan Good Says She’s ‘Lowkey Excited’ After Divorce From DeVon Franklin

Celebrity couples have a difficult time maintaining their relationships due to having a magnifying glass on their love story. In the case of Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, their divorce came as a shock to fans. Despite the heartbreak, Good says she has a new outlook on things, and she’s excited about what her future holds.

After the split, Good opened up about how heartbreaking the experience potentially would be for her, noting that it was the biggest heartbreak of her life as she never imagined herself and Franklin divorced. But a year since the divorce was finalized, Good has a more optimistic outlook.

While appearing on The View to promote the second season of her Amazon Prime Video series Harlem, Good to the co-hosts, “I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways,” she said. According to Good, Whoopi Goldberg, her co-star in Harlem, played a pivotal role in her changed perspective.

“Also, I gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that, because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me.” Now she says she’s “really excited about what’s next.”

Good previously revealed that she wants to become a mother in her next chapter. She told the ladies of The View: “I’m like, ‘All right, Lord, if you allowed it, what’s next, Dad?’ It’s exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next. I’m really embracing that, excited about it. I don’t know what to expect, and that’s kind of amazing.”

DeVon Franklin says the divorce from Meagan Good has been painful

Good’s ex-husband Franklin has also been honest about how the divorce has impacted him. While appearing on a Dec. 2022 episode of Red Table Talk, Franklin admitted to feeling some shame attached to a failed divorce. He wed Good after a decade-long commitment to celibacy and imagined that she’d be his happily ever after.

“It changes everything….I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract: ‘DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man,'” he told Pinkett Smith while sitting alongside other single men. “I might’ve well broken down. Because I never saw this moment.” He said that when he and Good said, “I do, there was never a moment when we were thinking ‘I don’t.’ So to live in the ‘I don’t,’ you don’t know what it’s like until you do,” he added.

Franklin is now an expert on Married at First Sight. He joined in Season 15. But he says despite his being divorced, he’s able to give advice to newlyweds based on his experiences as a married man.

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s divorce was amicable

Good and Franklin divorced just months after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. Per reports, their split came four months before going public in Dec. 2021. Within six months, the divorce was finalized, and uncontested by Good. Neither were awarded spousal support, and Good restored her maiden name.