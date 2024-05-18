Megan Fox wishes she could have one specific type of plastic surgery, but her body can't handle it. Here's what it is.

Megan Fox is known as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful and bright actors, but it hasn’t been easy for the star to deal with critics through the years. From taking sexy roles to changing her body through plastic surgery, fans and critics have always had something to say about Fox’s physique. In March 2024, she spoke about the surgeries she’s had in the past — and the one she physically can’t have.

Megan Fox said she wished she could have this type of plastic surgery

Megan Fox discussed her plastic surgery history on the Call Your Daddy podcast. Fox spoke about getting several breast augmentations and rhinoplasty in her early 20s. She also admitted to having one other surgery that she refused to detail. “There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping,” she admitted on the podcast.

While Fox doesn’t shy away from surgery, she noted that many people believe she’s had surgeries that she’s never had. “I’ve never had a facelift of any kind, so no mid-facelift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one, or no regular brow lift,” she said. “I’ve never done threads. I have researched them — that’s not because of some moral thing. I just don’t really believe they work, and I’m also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift.”

Fox added that she’s never had buccal fat removed, and she never plans on having fat removed from her face. “I will only ever put fat in,” she added. She also noted that she never had liposuction or body contouring.

So, what’s the one surgery that Fox would love to have but can’t? Fox noted that she’s never had a Brazilian butt lift, but she’d love one. “If I could, I would,” she said. “I don’t have the extra body fat; I would get it done if I could.”

Fox noted that if the future of plastic surgery changes, she’ll gladly get it done. “When, in the future, you can take donated fat from people, I will be doing that,” she said.

A plastic surgeon said the movie star likely spent $60,000 on plastic surgery

While speaking on the Call Your Daddy podcast, Megan Fox noted that she spent $30,000 on multiple breast augmentations through the years. She first had her breasts done in her early 20s, and she later got them redone after breastfeeding her kids. Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The Sun that he believes that Fox likely had $60,000 worth of plastic surgery done to her body in total.

“Megan has probably spent up to $60,000 on plastic surgery since 2005,” Westreich said. ” … Megan is approaching 40, so maybe that is where she has said, ‘I’m going to be 40, and so I will be getting more work done.’”

“I do not think Megan looks too overdone in any one way yet,” the surgeon continued. “If we look at her with Taylor Swift, Taylor still looks younger. But, she is 30 and looks young for her age anyway. Megan looks younger than her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who is only 33.”

Megan Fox discussed growing up as a ‘sex symbol’ in Hollywood

The Jennifer’s Body star discussed her past eating disorder and body dysmorphia, along with her plastic surgeries, on the Call Her Daddy podcast. And the topic of Megan Fox as a Hollywood sex symbol came up. Fox explained that she thinks of her brain and humor as her strengths, and fame has “haunted” her.

“It’s like forcing me to wear a character that I wasn’t trying to wear,” she explained. “And also, you assign the character to me, and you torture and demonize the character. I was never her. You created her. And then you murdered her. … The media and people built up this character and then decided to destroy her.”

