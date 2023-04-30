Meghan Markle’s Decision to Avoid the Coronation Is ‘Genuine’ and ‘Authentic’ — And Not Meant to Start Drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created some noise when it was announced that Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation while Meghan will stay back in California. Harry and Meghan have publicly shamed the royal family in recent years in the form of doing several interviews about the royals, Harry releasing a memoir, and the couple sitting down for a Netflix documentary.

It’s safe to say tensions are high, but Meghan reportedly didn’t want to create drama by saying no to the coronation. Rather, it’s quite the opposite — one insider says Meghan’s decision was “genuine” and that she doesn’t want to add to the royal tension.

Meghan Markle | Toby Melville/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation plans revealed

Harry and Meghan kept the public guessing for quite a while about whether the couple would fly overseas to attend Charles’ coronation on May 6. The two joined the royal family twice in 2022 — once for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and once for her funeral. However, any events not relating to the queen have typically seen Meghan remain in California, including the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue back in 2021.

With that said, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Meghan has chosen to pass on Charles’ coronation ceremony. She will stay home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Harry flies to the U.K. to support his father. Of course, no matter what the two decided, everyone knew the verdict would drum up a response from the public and press.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle’s coronation declination was a ‘genuine’ response

Meghan’s decision to avoid the coronation appeared to make a big statement about her interest in the royal family during this new post-Queen Elizabeth era. At first, it suggested she wanted nothing to do with the new king and queen; however, it now seems that her decision to forego the ceremony was meant to ensure the focus stays on Charles.

“They had to make a decision that felt genuine and authentic, especially after everything that has been said and all the things that have gone down,” a source close to Harry and Meghan told Page Six. “The words that Harry and Meghan have said about the importance of their family are lining up with their actions.”

The Duchess of Sussex also reportedly made the decision to stay home because she knew her attendance would only feed into the drama; coverage would likely surround Harry and Meghan when it’s supposed to be about Charles.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to make peace with the royals

Despite not attending the coronation, Meghan reportedly does want to make peace with her in-laws. The Duchess of Sussex has been through a lot with her own family in the past few years, and she supposedly does want Archie and Lili to feel close to the other royals.

Express reported that a source close to Meghan says the duchess “wants her children to know their grandfather.” The change of heart could be due to Harry and Meghan’s children receiving royal titles once Charles became king. It’s unclear how or when peace might occur given that Meghan will not be in the U.K. in May, though that doesn’t mean some sort of mending can’t happen.