Meghan Markle Described Meeting Kate Middleton For the First Time With 1 Simple Word

Meghan Markle opened up about what it was like to meet Kate Middleton for the first time at a private dinner back in 2017. When asked to describe the experience, Markle had a one-word response that perfectly summed up the night.

The meeting in question occurred one year after Meghan had begun dating Prince Harry and would be the start of a new chapter in her life as part of the royal family. Despite all of the drama between them and the royal family, fans might be surprised at how Meghan described the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle used this one word to describe meeting Kate Middleton

In an interview with Mishal Hussein in 2017, Meghan shared a few details about her first encounter with Kate. According to Express, the former Suits star revealed that she met Kate and her husband, Prince William, during a private dinner shortly after she started dating Harry.

Harry was also present for the interview and explained how he kept their relationship a secret for a length of time before finally telling William and Kate.

“And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know, being our neighbors, we managed to get that in a couple of — well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely…,” Harry shared with Meghan adding a one-word response, “Wonderful”

Apart from Kate being “wonderful,” Meghan added that the entire royal family welcomed her with open arms. She also revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth was an “incredible woman.”

Although Meghan had good things to say about the royals at the time, things quickly fell apart. Fast forward to 2020 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family to start a new life in California.

The Duchess of Sussex’s old blog seemingly shades the Princess of Wales

Prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan stated that she didn’t know much about the royal family. But a post from her old blog says otherwise.

According to TMZ, Meghan threw a bit of shade at Kate in a blog post from 2014. The post in question makes reference to William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, with Meghan deriding the public’s fascination with the ceremony.

Meghan took issue with how adult women have fantasies about being princesses. She wrote about how she never wanted to be a princess when she was growing up. Instead, she dreamed about becoming “She-Ra, Princess of Power.”

The Duchess of Sussex then seemingly criticized the royals by writing, “We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here… Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Meghan admittedly didn’t take a direct shot at Kate in the post, but it does make it seem like she knew a lot more about the royals before dating Harry.

Meghan Markle claims Kate Middleton brought her to tears

Speculation about the relationship between Meghan and Kate has been rife in the press for the past four years, with many outlets dissecting every interaction between the two women.

While we still don’t know everything that happened behind the scenes, Insider reports that Meghan set the record straight on several rumors about her and Kate during an interview with Oprah in 2021.

One of the biggest bombshells was about the reports leading up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Contrary to rumors, Meghan revealed that Kate is the one that made her cry just prior to her nuptials with Harry.

“And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something,” Meghan shared. “But she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. And I’ve forgiven her.”

Meghan added that she still considers Kate a “good person,” despite all of the reports about their contentious relationship.