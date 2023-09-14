Will the different professional paths of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ultimately hurt their relationship?

A royal commentator claims Meghan Markle is “ditching” Prince Harry professionally. They believe she is trying to escape the “victim narrative” the couple has employed for the past three years after leaving their roles as senior royals behind for a more private life.

Is Meghan Markle really ‘ditching’ Prince Harry professionally?

Royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au weighed in on a Daily Mail story which declares Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have purposely separated themselves professionally. She writes, “The verdict is they are going their different ways, according to [Alison Bosoff], it’s splitsville … but only career-wise.”

“Brand Sussex – the sum that was for so long so much greater than their parts. The buy-one-get-one-free that was the duke and duchess, the permanent twofer; his yin to her yang, looks like it’s no more,” she wrote.

Elser continued, “They are pursuing this strategy to ‘undo the damage’ of the last year.” This damage appears to have turned Harry and Meghan into two of the most unlikable royal family members in decades.

Boshoff wrote in her editorial, “It is more about brand separation than personal separation.” Elser commented, “This makes it sound curiously like the duchess is essentially dumping her husband, professionally speaking.”

Meghan’s professional separation from Prince Harry would explain the news of an Instagram return. Speculation about her potential rebrand has run wild since @Meghan was launched on the social media site.

Meghan may be trying to get away from the couple’s ‘victim narrative’

The royal writer believes that a potential professional separation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could benefit the spouses. However, this drastic shift could lead the couple off on different paths.

Elser writes, “Pause here to consider how drastically the ground has shifted if indeed the duchess needs ‘to get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry’ to be a viable commercial prospect.” This aligns with Meghan’s signing with powerhouse agency William Morris Endeavor as a solo act.

She continues, “Moreover, what does it say about the Sussexes’ chosen path up until this point that they are now seen as a ‘toxic couple’? And that Meghan is supposedly now having to ‘undo the damage’ they did on themselves via their big money-spinning projects?”

“The duchess now needs to ‘get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry so people can see who she is?’ For months, it has been apparent that the couple, whom Meghan famously and nauseatingly claimed, ‘We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together,’ and are now drifting off in divergent directions, image, and work-wise,” she concluded.

Will Brand Sussex survive if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on different professional paths?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in Australia in 2018 | Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have always been fundamentally different. Therefore, Brand Sussex may survive even though they may head on separate career paths.

For the most part, Harry likes to remain out of the public eye and remain at home with the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan enjoys concerts (Beyoncé and Taylor Swift), lunches with friends, shopping at her local farmers market, and trying to change her public narrative.

Page Six cited a source who worked with the couple on Meghan’s Spotify podcast. They said, “Harry has made it clear that he never wanted to be in the media.”

They continued, “He would be very happy to go away. I think he’d like to go and live in Botswana – as long as he had money. Meghan actually likes being famous.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Montecito, CA. They share their home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.