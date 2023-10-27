'It's not easy,' a source said regarding Meghan Markle's talent agency, WME, looking for projects while simultaneously dealing with her 'couple's image' with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has a “dilemma” on her hands. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly said no to potential projects because they weren’t quite right. The problem? Her talent agency has to manage her and Prince Harry’s “image” while only Meghan is a client.

In a way, William Morris Endeavor, or WME, the talent agency Meghan signed a deal with in the spring of 2023, is getting two for the price of one. They get her and the Duke of Sussex. However, as an unnamed insider told OK! magazine, it’s complicated matters when it comes to securing projects for Meghan.

“Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client,” the source said.

Indeed, Harry and Meghan do work together, specifically on The Archewell Foundation, which includes philanthropy, audio, and production. Most recently, they spoke at a World Health Day event in New York.

The source continued, saying opportunities for Meghan have been passed up because they haven’t been a good fit for her and Harry.

“Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it,” they explained. “That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy.”

Meghan Markle’s set to do ‘what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger’

On the topic of what’s next for Meghan, as she now has a talent agency, the source claimed acting isn’t in the picture. “There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star,” they said, before adding, “Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal.”

Instead, Meghan’s gearing up for a path not unlike what she would’ve done had she and Harry remained part of the British royal family’s working royal contingent.

“She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances,” the source said. “Think what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger.”

Harry and Meghan spent a weekend getaway in the Caribbean trying to ‘figure out a plan’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t immediately return home to Montecito, California, after visiting New York. Instead, they headed to the Caribbean island of Canouan, which is part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. While they were spotted strolling hand-in-hand in town, Hary and Meghan reportedly did some thinking about the future, too.

A source told Heat magazine the getaway was “Harry’s idea,” noting the 39-year-old “wanted to whisk Meghan away for some time” after the year they’ve had, including a Netflix docuseries, parting ways with Spotify and Spare’s release, just to name a few.

“They spent time relaxing, and it was great for them,” the source said. “The purpose of the trip was also to figure out a plan moving forward.”

Will Harry and Meghan dismantle the Sussex brand as some have advised them to do? Their future’s unclear, but one thing is for sure. They’re producing the film adaptation of author Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me At The Lake.