The Duchess of Sussex admitted what royal watchers suspected all along during a visit to Nigeria.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just wrapped up a visit to Nigeria. The couple visited the nation to promote mental health for soldiers and empower young people. During the three-day trip, the couple spoke of how important taking care of one’s mental health was, leading Meghan to admit the real reason she married the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first engagement in Nigeria took place at the Lightway Academy, which, according to The Daily Beast, receives support from the couple’s Archwell Foundation. Harry and Meghan stressed the importance of mental health. They also shared the emotional need to talk to others about one’s feelings, which led Harry to become emotional in his response.

“In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health,” Harry admitted. “Too many people don’t want to talk about it ‘cause it’s invisible. It’s something in our mind that we can’t see.”

“But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health,” he continued. “So, therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people.” Harry also said, “There is no shame” in acknowledging that you’re having a bad day.

“You see why I’m married to him?” Meghan claimed. The couple has been married since 2016.

Meghan Markle shared details about her and Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

During the same discussion, Meghan Markle shared details about her children with Prince Harry: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Archie is 5, and Lilibet will turn 3 in June.

Meghan said Lilibet recently remarked on seeing her reflection in Meghan’s eyes. Meghan revealed that her daughter had told her, “I see me in you.”

The former Suits star claims she “hung onto those words in a very different way” than how Lilibet stated. She told the students, “As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Meghan also shared details about her son, Archie. She said, “Our son Archie’s 5. He turned five last week.” Archie’s birthday is May 6.

Meghan Markle admits ‘I love being a mom’

Meghan Markle photographed during a May 2024 visit to Nigeria | Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle discussed balancing motherhood with building a career during a panel discussion during her and Prince Harry’s Nigeria trip. People Magazine reports that Meghan admitted to having to find a “balance” between mom life and work life.

“What I think that means now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, which seemed balanced 10 years ago, will shift,” she said. “Being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.”

“I love being a mom. I love being a mom,” Meghan admitted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on May 19.