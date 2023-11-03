King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are on a trip to Kenya, and one of Meghan Markle's friends has no issue pointing out the flaws in Charles and Camilla's visit.

Not everyone agrees with the royal family’s way of life. In fact, it’s a big reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the family in the first place. The two have been living in Montecito, California for more than three years, and they’ve only been back to visit the UK a handful of times.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, on the other hand, are continuing with their royal duties now that they’re king and queen. But one friend of Harry and Meghan’s recently called out the king and queen consort for being completely “out of touch” during their trip to Kenya.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend slams King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

When Harry and Meghan were still working royals, they visited several countries in Africa on a southern Africa tour. The trip was casual, meaning Harry and Meghan dressed in everyday clothes and weren’t afraid to embrace all that the African culture had to offer. Now, Charles and Camilla have visited Kenya, and a friend of Harry and Meghan’s was none too pleased with the fact that the couple walked on a red carpet to avoid walking in the sandy dirt.

Omid Scobie, who wrote a biography about Harry and Meghan and is a friend of the couple, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his thoughts on Charles and Camilla’s actions. “Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch,” Scobie tweeted. Scobie also added that a “clued up Palace aid” should have requested the carpet be removed.

However, according to Express, Kenyan newspapers said that red carpets should be more of a “sign of respect” rather than a controversy.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are keeping a low profile as king and queen

This Kenya trip is a big deal because it’s the first tour Charles and Camilla have taken since stepping into their new roles. The two have been keeping a relatively low profile since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and reports even suggest that Charles isn’t looking to build himself a legacy as king. Rather, he’ll act as a placeholder until his son, Prince William, eventually takes the throne with Kate Middleton.

Charles and Camilla don’t have quite the same approval rating as some of the other royals, which could also leave them more susceptible to criticism. Of course, they made headlines when news of their affair broke in the late 1980s, and ever since, the two have been working to rebuild their reputation. While they have grown on the public over the years, it still doesn’t appear that they have anywhere near the same approval ratings as William and Kate, who are the highest in the family behind the late queen.

Charles’ and Camilla’s Kenya trip also made headlines as Charles addressed British “wrongdoings” in Kenya, though he didn’t offer a formal apology for Britain’s past treatment of Kenyans.