Lady Colin Campbell maintains that the Duchess of Sussex has severed any ties the duke has to his homeland.

Prince Harry has reportedly been completely isolated from those closest to him by his wife Meghan Markle, claimed a royal insider. However, they believe Meghan’s gameplan has been to keep him at arm’s length from his past, saying, “She’s done it; he’s totally friendless.”

Lady Colin Campbell calls isolating Prince Harry ‘Meghan’s gameplan’

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell weighed in on the lingering effects of Prince Harry moving thousands of miles away to California to spend time exclusively with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. She has since told GBNews believes that getting poor Harry out of England was part of Meghan’s “gameplan.”

“Meghan is a dominatrix, and Harry is subservient,” Campbell claimed. “What she has done is she has isolated him from all of his own support group, family, friends.”

She continued, “My understanding is a lot of his English friends don’t want to have anything to do with him anymore. Who does he have?”

“In America, the only person he has who is his friend is Nacho Figueras. No one else does he have; it’s absolutely astonishing,” Campbell concluded.

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘quite lonely’

In the same interview, royal author Phil Dampier told GBNews that he has it on good authority that Prince Harry is “quite lonely. Consequently, he says, “Harry is quite isolated in California.”

“Maybe that’s part of Meghan’s plan. To isolate him from his friends as well as his family,” Dampier explains.

“I don’t feel like he was a group of mates he can go out with and have a few beers with,” he continued. “I think he’s become completely dependent on [Meghan] for a social life.”

Prince Harry’s isolation ‘goes along with Meghan Markle’s personality,’ claims Lady C

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017 | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Colin Campbell, whose children used to play with Prince Harry and Prince William when they were younger, believes that Prince Harry’s isolation goes along with Meghan Markle’s personality. Campbell believes Megan “isolates” people.

However, she claims that is how Meghan can achieve her three key relationship strengths. She says they are “dominance, control, and power.”

But this is not the first time Lady Colin Campbell has claimed the tides have turned against Meghan and Harry. She previously said the couple’s past actions toward the royal family will continue to affect their futures.

“They’ve already sold out their family, and basically, I think everybody’s bored with them,” she continued. Subsequently, “People are interested in waiting for the comeuppance.”

Through marriage and common ancestors, Campbell is connected to all the royal families of Europe, per The Times News Group. Consequently, Campbell was reportedly friends with Princess Diana.

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a private community in Montecito, CA. They are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.