Meghan Markle’s ‘Global Role Model’ Status Branded ‘Royal Ridiculousness’ Says Commentator

Meghan Markle will be honored by the Women of Vision Awards, highlighting her work as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equality, and global role model.” However, one royal expert finds fault with one aspect of this long list of accomplishments, calling it “royal ridiculousness.” Here’s the reason why.

Meghan Markle may not be a ‘global role model’ says commentator | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle to be honored with the Women of Vision Award

The Ms. Foundation sponsors the Women of Vision Awards. The organization’s website explains the award in the following manner.

“Each year, the foundation honors visionary leaders and game-changing grantee partners committed to the Ms. Foundation’s mission of advancing women’s collective power and creating safe, just, and equitable futures for all.”

The 2023 ceremony celebrates 50 years of “progress and power.” The event will highlight the past, share current initiatives, and discuss the organization’s future.

Markle’s award honors “visionary leaders” committed to Ms. Foundations’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just, and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people.” Gloria Steinem will present the duchess with her award.

Per the Ms. Foundation’s official website, other honorees include grantee partners Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE. Also honored is LaTosha Brown for her activism and work for social change.

However, one royal commentator has a different opinion of one of Meghan Markle’s listed accomplishments. They claim it’s “royal ridiculousness.”

Meghan Markle is not a ‘global role model’ says commentator

We’re proud to announce the game-changing, visionary leaders being recognized at this year’s Women of Vision Awards on May 16th as we celebrate generations of progress and power in the movement for gender equity. Learn more: https://t.co/G9DLv4UV2O #WOV2023 pic.twitter.com/mfzhZkNw2Z — Ms. Foundation for Women (@msfoundation) April 3, 2023

In a commentary piece by Daniela Elser for News.com.au, she claims that while Meghan Markle has accomplished much professionally, calling her a “global role model” is a stretch. Elser says the title is “the most ridiculous Meghan Markle claim yet.”

“There will be a glitzy event in New York on May 16,” Elsner wrote. “Where things start to enter the inadvertently comical is when we get to the duchess’ bio that hails her as a ‘feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model.'”

She continues, “Now, the first three achievements are spot on in my book. No, where things tip over into the decidedly droll is when we get to those last three words – ‘global role model.'”

Elsner admits she was once a staunch supporter of Markle when she entered the royal family in 2018. The commentator was interested in how the former actor’s broad-minded ideas would change the clan for the better.

However, she believes that when Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, began their exit from the House of Windsor, things began to go incredibly wrong regarding Markle’s status as a global icon. “The sticking point in all of this is the gap between the Meghan hyperbole and the actuality,” Elsner wrote.

“Most famous, most talked about, most obsessed over on social media, most likely to cause a run on some cool West Coast jewelry brand? Absolutely.”

She concluded, “Nor has the 41-year-old carved out a place for herself at the head of any large-scale women’s movements. Or is she seen as widely hailed as a leader on any particular front.”

“Meghan deserves kudos for her work. Truly. But it is quite the stretch to suggest that she is someone shaping tomorrow or truly leading the charge.”

The Duchess of Sussex should look to Queen Elizabeth for inspiration

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth pictured together in June 2018 | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Daniela Elsner claims that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t have to look too far to find a woman who has encompassed all the attributes she will be honored for by the Women of Vision Awards. Prince Harry’s grandmother, royal family matriarch Queen Elizabeth, was a “masterclass in learning how to wield soft power and build respect.”

“From day one, her late majesty was frequently the only woman in the room, a 20-something surrounded by a gaggle of stuffy, older men with strong opinions. By all accounts, she learned to more than hold her own,” Elsner wrote of the late monarch.

“Now that is an example of a ‘global role model’ if ever I’ve heard one,” Elsner concluded.

Meghan Markle is on the Archewell Foundation’s board, a non-profit that promises to uplift and unite communities locally and globally. She is also the host of the podcast Archetypes and a mother of two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet. Markle has been married to Prince Harry since 2018.