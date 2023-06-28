The future of the Sussex brand is questionable as Meghan Markle is 'going her own way' claims a royal commentator.

A royal commentator claimed Meghan Markle is “going her own way” after the Sussex brand appears to have crumbled. The demise of her and Prince Harry’s Spotify deal and an uncertain future with Netflix has reportedly forced Meghan’s hand into her own lane, separate from her husband of five years.

Meghan Markle photographed at Tupou College in Tonga on October 26, 2018 | Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand Sussex appears to be pivoting

After five years of working together on various projects, it seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sussex brand is not as profitable as it once was. One royal commentator believes Meghan Markle will ” go her own way” to resuscitate the couple’s brand.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that Meghan Markle will pivot to more of a solo career sans Prince Harry. This will be an attempt to fix the damage done by three years of their chatter against the royal family.

Elser wrote, “Welcome to the royal breakup party Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. I’m not talking about – not for a single, solitary second – her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The last time they were seen in public, doing their usual hand-grasping, looking-adoringly-at-one-another routine.”

“Rather, after five years of Brand Sussex, the sum of the duke and duchess greater than the parts, the former Suits actor is going her own way,” Elser wrote.

For the first time since the couple tied the knot in 2018, Meghan may become a solo act.

“It is looking increasingly like the duchess has traded their Sussex double act for her one-woman show,” Elser wrote. “Meghan – and only Meghan – has a new super agent. Reportedly offers have been pouring in for Meghan – and only Meghan.”

What about Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in New Zealand in 2018 | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

A shift in the couple’s public persona was apparent beginning January 2023 when Prince Harry promoted his autobiography Spare solo. Meghan Markle did not accompany him to his many public engagements and interviews for the tell-all.

This is a marked difference from years past when Meghan and Harry were never seen without the other at public appearances. Even in printed interviews, it was always written that either Meghan or Harry was nearby when the other was speaking to an interviewer.

Elser calls it “remarkable for how separate their working lives have become.” Thus far, in 2023, the couple has only undertaken one professionally-related outing together. It wasn’t until April 2023 that Meghan and Harry were seen on the kiss cam at an LA Lakers game in California.

Just days later, it was announced that Meghan would be represented solo by WME and Ari Emmanuel. She will be represented “in all areas,” said a company tweet.

WME’s statement read, “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.” The statement reiterates that Meghan is the only person represented, with her business ventures at stake, sans Prince Harry.

The future of brand Sussex is questionable, says royal commentator

As Meghan Markle moves forward in her professional career, Prince Harry’s future in the public eye remains in flux. Brand Sussex appears to have fallen by the wayside, at least for the foreseeable future, as Meghan’s career is navigated away from her royal marriage.

Harry and Meghan spent the better part of three years speaking negatively about the House of Windsor. In many interviews, within the pages of Spare, and even on their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the couple appeared to spill every bit of royal tea about their displeasure within the firm.

By separating herself from her and Harry’s royal drama, Meghan gets to reinvent herself once again. The former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl turned Suits star, and duchess gets yet another chance to turn the page in her career.

Prince Harry is reportedly putting the finishing touches on Heart of Invictus. This Netflix special follows soldiers who experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses as they prepare to compete in the Invictus Games. It is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix sometime this summer.