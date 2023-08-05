Meghan Markle Made a ‘Great First Impression’ Among the Royals With 4 Easy Moves, Expert Says: ‘The Markle Charm’

Meghan Markle has a way of making great first impressions, and it's a big reason she one Queen Elizabeth II over when they first met. One etiquette expert shares the duchess' four big moves for making herself approachable.

Meghan Markle might not be on great terms with the royal family now, but the Duchess of Sussex certainly managed to make a good first impression. She had a special way of bonding with Queen Elizabeth II over her dogs and finding ways to charm Prince Philip and King Charles, who both thought highly of her when she and Harry first started dating.

One body language expert calls it “the Markle charm,” and Meghan has always had a way of captivating everyone in a new room. It turns out she uses just four easy moves to make herself more approachable when meeting new people.

Meghan Markle in 2019 | Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s easy moves for turning on the charm around new people

Meghan has a way of making herself the most approachable person in the room. Speaking to OK! Magazine (via Marie Claire), etiquette expert Myka Meier said the duchess does just a few easy things to increase her likability. The easiest way she makes herself “approachable” is by holding her clutch in her left hand. Since most people initiate handshakes with their right hand, this means Meghan doesn’t have to shuffle her bag around when someone goes in for a handshake, and it makes for a smoother exchange.

Meghan also does a quick “cheers” motion after meeting someone new. This indicates that she’s fun, and Meier said, “It makes you appear more social and approachable at a party.” Meghan also tends to call people by their name once she meets them, which makes them feel like she’s enjoyed getting to know them. “This reinforces the notion that everyone is respected,” Meier said.

Finally, the duchess almost always smiles with her teeth. The open-toothed smile feels more natural and creates an “openness” with her personality, too. “While doing this when entering a room, it shows likability, openness, and receptiveness, and often captures on camera well for still photographs, too,” Meier said.

Meghan Markle in 2018 | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royals has become rocky

Though Meghan won the royal family over when she first met them, things haven’t remained that way. The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, had a falling out with most of the royal family sometime between 2018 and 2019. By late 2019, Harry and Meghan had decided to sneak off to Canada to spend the holidays, opting to forego Christmas at Sandringham, which only added to the tension.

By 2020, Harry and Meghan had opted out of the royal family all together. They’ve only been back for a handful of necessary events, such as the queen’s funeral and King Charles’ coronation (Meghan did not attend the latter).

Harry has expressed an interest in reconciling, but it doesn’t seem like anything is being done to get there. Both sides of the argument are clearly hurt by the other’s actions, and with Harry and Meghan spending so little time in the United Kingdom — and the royals never making it out to California for a visit — it doesn’t look like anything will be cleared up soon. William is planning to be in New York in September 2023, so perhaps Harry will meet him halfway and the two can have a discussion.