Here's what the cryptic post from the Duchess of Sussex's ex-pal said that could be giving Meghan quite a few "sleepless nights."

Once upon a time, before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a working actor living in Toronto and was best friends with stylist Jessica Mulroney. While Meghan did not stay in touch with some of the people she was close to before she became the Duchess of Sussex, she and Mulroney remained tight after Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

However, in 2020 a lifestyle blogger called Mulroney out for some unacceptable behavior which led to Meghan reportedly cutting all ties with her. Harry’s wife has never spoken publicly about the fallout. But now a post by Mulroney is leading some to believe that Meghan’s ex-bestie is ready to come forward and speak publicly about their friendship, and that is likely giving the duchess “sleepless nights.”

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle attend the World Vision event in Toronto | George Pimentel/WireImage

The message Mulroney posted that could signal revenge against Meghan

After blogger Sasha Exeter’s comments about Mulroney, the Canadian stylist and marketing consultant apologized but she still faced backlash. It’s believed around that same time Meghan stopped talking to her. Now, years after their friendship ended, Mulroney reposted a quote on social media sharing her feelings about loyalty and friendship that read: “As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong too.”

Many royal watchers have opined that the cryptic post may be a signal that Mulroney is ready to “spill the beans” on Meghan and that’s causing “a big panic” for the duchess.

“Jessica is not yet openly indicating she’s ready to sit down and dish the dirt on Meghan, but the possibility is always there and it’s a big panic for Meghan,” a source told Closer (per The Mirror). “She’s relieved she hasn’t had to deal with this yet, but when Instagram posts like this surface, it makes [Meghan] shudder.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney pose for photo at the Equinox Yorkville Dinner in Toronto | George Pimentel/WireImage

“The feeling is that she and Harry have both been very fortunate until now. They haven’t had a tell-all to contend with — at least not from within their close circle of friends and former friends. But there’s a real prospect of other people with an axe to grind from her and Harry’s past coming forward to get revenge and humiliate them. This is the kind of thing that gives Meghan sleepless nights. If [Jessica] were to suddenly decide to change her stance and speak out it would be crushing for Meghan.”

The duchess is also reportedly worried about her ex-husband signing a book deal

Mulroney isn’t the only person from Meghan’s past who has reportedly worried the former Suits star with what they could reveal publicly. There have also been reports that the duchess’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is getting offers for a book deal.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson at a photo exhibit in 2006 | Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed that Engelson had numerous offers to write a book about his first marriage and Meghan was “worried sick” about any book coming out because of what he could reveal.

Sean told OK magazine: “Many agents have offered him big deals and big money … I would think that he will take stock and look at all options. Meghan is bound to be petrified. He would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like to be married the first time around to the actress.”