Meghan Markle Looked Vulnerable During First Outing With Prince Harry After Frogmore Cottage Eviction, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s gestures and expressions during their recent date night. It was the first time the couple was seen in public together following the South Park episode that mocked them and since the news broke about their Frogmore Cottage eviction.

On Feb. 28, Meghan and Prince Harry had a date night, as they were seen outside San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles. Meghan wore black leather pants and a beige coat while Harry sported a gray jacket and blue shirt paired with jeans.

Page Six published video and photos of the couple’s date night arrival.

A bodyguard held an umbrella over the couple as they made their way into the club. This marked the first time they were publicly seen together since the release of Harry’s memoir Spare and the South Park episode that poked fun at their need for privacy. It was also shortly after news broke that King Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage.

Expert analyzes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night body language

Body language expert Judi James looked at the couple’s expressions and gestures when they arrived for the date night, telling Express how Meghan exhibited signs of “vulnerability.”

“Meghan’s body posture looks uncharacteristically vulnerable here,” James noted. “Looking undeniably stunning in her cape and pants she ducks her head and raises her purse high in a barrier ritual.”

James continued, “She is, of course, arriving under an umbrella but in the past, that has rarely affected her very confident poise and body angle.”

The body language expert looked at “the direction of gaze,” pointing out, “Meghan is effectively smiling at the ground here, which is a signature look for A-list celebrities on the way in and out of venues.”

She explained, “This seems to make her expression one produced as a social signal, i.e. to let people know that they are pleased to be there and to acknowledge any good response from the fans but without connecting with them in a more royal way.”

Harry and Meghan showed ‘two body language versions,’ expert says

According to James, Harry showed contrasting signals and the couple exhibited different body language when they were in the car versus when they exited.

“Harry’s incongruent signaling comes from the combo of the wide smile and his hand gesture,” the expert pointed out. “He has his left hand stuffed uncomfortably into his jeans pocket with his knuckles turning white as a result, suggesting his wariness of cameras might still trigger this response of a subliminal desire to hide.”

James noted the differences in body language she spotted when they got out of the car in front of the paparazzi. “We have two body language versions of Harry and Meghan here: the ones getting out of the car, where Harry appears to flash a wary and less than welcoming glance at the cameras as Meghan sits unsmiling inside the car, and the one where they hit the air and go on-message, which is when the wide, incongruent-looking smiles are applied to suggest they are ecstatically happy and upbeat,” she explained.

