Meghan Markle Looks ‘Upset’ With Prince Harry in 2019 Video but Has an ‘Obedient’ Response Says Body Language Expert: ‘Meghan’s Smile Dies’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018. They seem to be very much in love. However, like any other couple, they have moments when they don’t see eye-to-eye.

A body language expert analyzed Meghan and Harry’s interaction during a royal event and noticed what appeared to be a moment when Meghan was upset with Harry. Here’s what the expert noticed about their interaction.

Meghan Markle looked ‘upset’ with Prince Harry says an expert

Meghan and Harry had an awkward interaction at the 2019 Trooping the Colour. During the event, Meghan turned around to say something to Prince Harry just as the National Anthem was played. However, the Duke of Sussex was speaking with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the time. Also, it’s expected for everyone to face forward during the national anthem.

Harry reportedly could be seen mouthing the words “turn around” to Meghan twice. Meghan seemed to have a mixture of frustration, embarrassment, and anger on her face. However, she turned around and behaved in a way that body language expert Judi James calls “obedient.”

“It’s easy to forget how much pressure Meghan might have felt herself to be under, coming from the US, which has no royal family, and immersing herself in both her husband’s family and the more formal side of his lifestyle,” body language expert Judi James tells Express.

James continues, “Meghan turns obediently but Harry doesn’t seem to take his own advice, standing back and not seeming to stand to front-on attention for the anthem. It looks like an out-of-kilter moment from the couple who are normally so close, tactile and synchronized. Her blink rate seems to have speeded, which is a gesture that can hint at either some upset or irritation.”

James notes how Meghan’s smile “dies” after the interaction. She says it could be a result of the serious nature of the event, but it could also be an angry reaction.

Something ‘isn’t right’ in Meghan and Harry’s marriage says Ken Wharfe

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, doesn’t believe all is well in Meghan and Harry’s marriage. During his interview with GB News, he was asked if he thought Meghan was “brainwashing” or controlling Harry. He couldn’t say for sure if Harry is being controlled, but in his opinion, he doesn’t believe the duke and duchess’ relationship is OK. He also doesn’t believe Prince Harry is happy.

“Whether [Harry] is completely under [Meghan’s] control, I can’t say that in all honesty,” says Wharfe. “It seems to me that something is not quite right with that relationship.”

Our take

Most couples have disagreements and misunderstandings. The only difference here is that Meghan and Harry are in the public eye and their every move is captured on camera. Meghan’s “obedient” gesture was likely her way to smooth things over quickly because she knew everyone was watching. It their Netflix documentary, the couple emphasized how stressful it is to be constantly scrutinized by the public and the media.

Although Meghan and Harry have been criticized for stepping away from their royal duties, this situation is likely an example of why they wanted to leave the UK. As soon as they look like they’re having a disagreement, the cameras are there. They still have cameras around them now while they promote their projects, but at least it’s on their terms.

