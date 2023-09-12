As rumors swirl that Meghan Markle is poising herself for an Instagram return, a royal commentator believes the Duchess of Sussex “could lose as much as she stands to gain.” By exposing herself, Meghan may be setting herself up for the biggest failure of all, they believe.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator who writes for News.com.au, believes that while Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram could be beneficial monetarily for the Duchess of Sussex, it could also leave her “fragile.”

In an essay titled “Meghan Markle’s Huge Instagram Mistake Exposed,” Elser writes that Prince Harry’s wife may find herself facing even more scrutiny with a social media return. Here’s what she had to say.

“I’m far from convinced that the debut of @Meghan is the savvy play here. Meghan could lose as much as she stands to gain,” she began.

Elser continued that opening herself up to social media critics may end the private life Meghan and Harry have enjoyed since exiting the royal family in 2020. “Once the Duchess of Sussex opens this particular Pandora’s box, there will be no easy closing it.”

“For Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, their greatest – if not their only real- asset is their royal status,” Elser wrote. “But that royal status, that royal magic, is an intangible and fragile thing that will be entirely imperiled if they go down the spon-con route,” the royal commentator believes.

Meghan Markle’s ‘global fame’ is based on her marriage to Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser discussed Meghan Markle’s “global fame” and how it is tethered to the royal family. However, Elser believes the royal family is her one major calling card.

“There is a world of difference between someone like Kim Kardashian, whose fame, wealth, and nearly unthinkable reach is built solely on her (or at least her mother’s) cunning,” Elser writes. “And a woman whose global fame is entirely down to her membership via a marriage to an ancient institution entirely founded on the concept of hereditary privilege.”

Her royal connection has made Meghan one of the most recognizable faces in the world. However, it could also be the one thing that holds her back.

Elesr writes, “But, the minute that @Meghan goes live, like a reverse Cinderella scenario, they [Prince Harry and Meghan] will be turning themselves back into ordinary pumpkins. No better, no worse than some Bachelor semi-finalist keen to dip their wick into some of that nice teeth-whitening spon-con cashola.”

Meghan Markle previously teased an Instagram return in 2022

In an August 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan Markle teased an Instagram return. She admitted, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram.”

However, she has not formally returned to the social media platform in the year since. But an account titled @Meghan already has 128K followers.

Some of the duchess’ close friends, including the owners of the company Highbrow Hippie, already follow the account. There have been no posts as of yet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito, CA, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.