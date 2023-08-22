The Duchess of Sussex is looking to move beyond the past but her and the duke are reportedly having "slight disagreements" about this.

Meghan Markle is ready to move on from Prince Harry and family drama, claims a royal expert. The royal watcher cites the duchess’ lack of involvement in Harry’s London court case and reports that the couple is conflicted about how to raise their two children as factors why Meghan is “not happy.”

Meghan Markle reportedly has had enough of ‘bees in his bonnet’ Prince Harry

Charles Rae, former royal correspondent for The Sun, discussed his take on the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage with GB News. He cites several key reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may experience conflicts within their union.

Rae claims Harry has “bees in his bonnet” after reports he and Meghan can’t agree on how to bring up their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “Harry’s got a bee in his bonnet about the press,” he began of the drama.

“But he’s also got a bee in his bonnet about the children. He thinks he’s trying to protect them because of his upbringing,” Rae continued.

Rae says the couple are having “slight disagreements” about this element of their family life and the many court cases Harry’s recently been involved in. Subsequently, “It’s been said Meghan is not happy with Harry’s pursuit of these court cases, and she’d rather the drama has been left behind.”

Rae refers to the court cases against The Mirror Group of newspapers, where Harry was part of a suit regarding unlawful information gathering. However, on the heels of the lawsuit, it appears the duo is taking a different tactic in trying to reshape their public image again.

‘Who knows what will happen’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After three years which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed at length their displeasure with their royal family, they are reportedly trying to reinvent themselves again. In a separate interview, Charles Rae claims the couple face “a lot of problems” if they don’t break away from their past mistakes.

“Who knows what’s going to happen with this couple,” Rae asks. “There are a lot of problems there.”

“Their deals are going down the Swanee. Her [Meghan] reported political aspirations had gone up in smoke,” he continued.

Rae claims everything Harry and Meghan touch turns into the “opposite of gold.” He predicts their future will be “not any good” moving forward.

‘There were so much high hopes for this couple’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3, 2022, in London, England | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

When discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future, Royal correspondent Charles Rae looked back on the past. He claims he saw promise in the couple when they first announced their engagement in November 2017.

“There were so much high hopes for this couple,” Rae explained. “She was feted by the royal family and this country [United Kingdom], and they turned their backs on them.”

To this point, Rae believes the royal family wouldn’t want Harry and Meghan anywhere nearby as they privately mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. “King Charles has had enough,” Rae claims.

Rae believes Charles to be a “loving father” who has tried to rectify his relationship with his youngest son. Therefore, Rae believes Charles made the “right decision” not to invite the couple to a quiet family gathering to mark the late monarch’s passing.

The palace previously announced that King Charles would quietly and privately mark Sept. 8, 2023. The royal family would honor the day similarly, according to Rae.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 9, one day after the anniversary of the queen’s death, to open up the Invictus Games. The Times of London reports that Harry will give a speech at the closing ceremony on September 16, and Meghan Markle will host a segment demonstrating the servicemen’s courage and resilience.