Meghan Markle Has ‘Moved On’ From the Drama with the Royal Family But Is Still ‘Supportive’ of Prince Harry, Source Claims

Meghan Markle is done worrying about the drama across the pond, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently said. However, she still supports her husband while he tries to figure it all out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had no shortage of drama with their families since the duo wed back in May 2018. Meghan’s relationship with her father crumbled after she shot to fame, and Harry’s relationship with his father and brother has been strained for years.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan left the royal family due to ongoing issues with the royals and the press, and things haven’t improved since. Now, a source close to the couple says that Meghan has finally “moved on” from the drama. However, she still “supports” Harry while he tries to figure everything out with his estranged family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William walk alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has reportedly ‘moved on’ from the royal family drama

Problems began shortly after Harry and Meghan started dating. There was drama with Prince William thinking his brother was rushing things with Meghan (Harry proposed to Meghan after less than a year and a half of dating). Then, there were allegations that other members of the royal family were leaking stories about Harry and Meghan to make themselves look better. It only took less than two years after Harry and Meghan were married for the two of them to ultimately remove themselves from the royal family. The families have not been on good terms ever since.

Now, a source tells People that Meghan has “moved on” from the royal rift, but that she is still “supportive” of her husband who is trying to figure things out. “The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source told the magazine. “Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

The source also added that Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito,” and that she and Harry “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids.”

Prince Harry might still reconcile with the royal family

A reconciliation isn’t totally off the table — and likely will never be. Despite the constant difficulties between Harry and his father and brother, they continue to put their problems aside for things that really matter. In 2021, Harry and William joined forces to unveil a statue in their mother’s honor; in 2022, Harry and Meghan joined the royal family for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as well as her funeral; and in 2023, Harry crossed the pond once more to watch his father’s coronation ceremony despite extremely high tensions.

Although Harry doesn’t exactly spend a lot of time with the royals, he is still ready and willing to participate in royal events where needed. That on its own is a sign that there is room for growth in Harry’s relationship with his relatives. And as the couple’s kids get older, they might want them to have some kind of relationship with the only cousins they know: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Harry and Meghan, as well as William and Kate, might put their differences aside if it means their kids can enjoy a life where they’re close with their cousins.