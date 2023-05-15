Meghan Markle Has New A-List Friends Now That She and Prince Harry Have Settled Down in California — Including a Billionaire

Meghan Markle was born and raised in California, but she spent several years in Toronto, Canada (to film her former show Suits) before moving to the United Kingdom after a whirlwind relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan and Harry wed after two years of dating, then spent two additional years in the U.K. before eventually moving back to California in 2020.

Since Meghan has settled back into her home state, she’s made all new friends; the duchess was recently spotted dining with her husband and plenty of A-listers, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018 | Victoria Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle was spotted out with Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Whitney Wolfe Herd

Harry and Meghan have seemed to settle in nicely to their new lives in Montecito, California. The two were recently spotted joining a slew of A-list friends for dinner at Sushi Bar, a restaurant in Montecito. Surprisingly, they weren’t joined by their usual posse. Rather, Page Six first reported that the two actually stepped out on a quadruple date with actor Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, actor Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, and billionaire Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and her husband, Michael Herd.

Photos of the couple show Meghan and Harry walking into the restaurant with a security guard just a few steps behind them.

Wolfe Herd and her husband recently purchased a home in the Montecito area, so it’s possible the Harry and Meghan are just getting to know them. Diaz and Madden, as well as Paltrow and Falchuk, have all lived in the surrounding are for quite some time. However, it’s unclear how Meghan and Harry know them or how long they have all been friends.

Meghan Markle steps out in New York City with Prince Harry in December 2022 | Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for the first time since King Charles’ coronation

The outing marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been spotted in public since King Charles’ coronation. On May 6, Harry was in the U.K. to attend his father’s ceremony, where he watched his father and step-mother, Camilla Parker Bowles (now known as Queen Camilla), officially get crowned. Meghan passed on the event, opting to stay in Montecito with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry didn’t spend too much time in the U.K. He supposedly flew out just in time for the ceremony and left shortly after it ended. He did not attend the post-coronation celebration at Windsor Castle later that night, and he was also absent from the coronation concert the following day.

Harry and Meghan have been at odds with the royal family for years. Things reportedly started going south before the couple even wed in 2018, and five years later, it doesn’t look like there has been much improvement. Harry and Meghan did attend two royal events in 2022, though. They flew to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee back in June 2022, and they returned later that year to attend the queen’s funeral in September. The two stepped out alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, which many saw as a possible olive branch, though the relationship still appears cold.