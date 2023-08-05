Is Meghan Markle making an Instagram comeback? The Duchess of Sussex hinted at one last year, and fans are convinced a new account that recently popped up on the platform is hers.

Is Meghan Markle finally making a return to Instagram? The jury is still out, but rumors are swirling that the Duchess of Sussex is about to make another social media debut. Meghan had a large online following between social media and her blog, The Tig, prior to meeting Prince Harry. However, she was forced to close everything down when she joined the royal family as part of their policy for working royals.

Now, though, fans are certain that Meghan is preparing for a comeback — and one telling Instagram account has fans scrambling to give it a follow.

Is Meghan Markle returning to Instagram?

A new account recently popped up on people’s radar. An Instagram account, simply called “@Meghan” is not following any other accounts and has zero Instagram posts, but people are convinced that it’s actually the Duchess of Sussex gearing up for a big social comeback. The account, whose profile picture is just various flowers, has gained more than 48,000 followers as of early August 5.

While there is literally zero indication that it’s Duchess Meghan other than the handle name matching her first name, people think the simplicity of the username could mean it’s her (it could make sense, given that the Duchess of Sussex is arguably the most famous “Meghan” in the world). People are making another slight connection with the account’s profile photo. According to Express, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland gave her daughter the nickname “Flower” as a child, which could explain why she chose flowers as the placeholder profile photo.

Meghan announced last year that she is returning to Instagram

The long-awaited return of the duchess isn’t necessarily a secret. Last year, during an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that she does have plans to return to social media. “I’m getting back … on Instagram,” Meghan revealed quietly while speaking to the magazine. The interview came out back in August 2022, so that could mean that exactly one year later, the duchess is ready for a re-launch.

Instagram could be good or bad for Meghan. It’s an excellent way for her to humanize herself by letting people in on the parts of her life that the cameras don’t always see. It’s also a great way for her and Harry to promote any upcoming projects they might be working on. However, Meghan and Harry have faced quite a bit of scrutiny since leaving the royal family, and everyone knows that while social media can be fun, it can also have a toxic side with plenty of trolls and bullying.

There is no confirmation that the new account belongs to Meghan Markle. However, there are small Easter egg signs that the duchess is ready for a return. It also remains in question how the “Meghan” Instagram handle was available in the first place, suggesting it could belong to someone famous enough to pull some strings and get the handle for herself. But at the rate it’s gaining followers, the public will know the person behind the account soon enough.