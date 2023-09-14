The royal in-laws tend to speak in the same manner when in a public forum.

A royal reporter believes Meghan Markle and her brother-in-law Prince Wiliam share the same “1-word infliction.” They claim this was evident during Meghan’s introductory speech at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany. The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, Prince Harry, at the event three days after it began.

Meghan Markle and Prince William share the same trait when they speak publicly, says royal reporter

Daniela Elser, royal reporter for news.com.au, believes Meghan Markle and Prince William share the same trait when they speak publicly. They tend to talk in the first person when they share their thoughts in speeches.

Elser wrote an essay regarding Meghan’s speech at the Invictus Games on Sept. 13, 2023. She says the Duchess of Sussex has a case of “I-tis” shared by her brother-in-law.

The royal reporter claims Meghan’s “off the-cuff-ness here was definitely showing.” She says of Meghan’s time in the Invictus spotlight, “Even though it was only a short speech, Meghan showed worrying symptoms of an infliction suffered by her brother-in-law, Prince William, I-itis.”

She continued, “For example: ‘I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you. It is amazing, and I hear it has got off to a good start so far.”

Or, “I am very proud of the Invictus family that are here. I can’t wait until one day to bring our kids so they can experience how fantastic it is.”

Elser says Meghan used ‘I’ 11 times in her brief remarks. In contrast, her husband uses “your” to unite the participants in a group experience.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be able to right some wrongs at the week-long event

The royal writer believes that if all goes well for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they continue to work with Invictus Games participants, their much-maligned reputations could get a nice uptick. This shift depends on the couple’s interaction with participants, their speeches, and the reaction they receive for their work.

Daniela Elser claims, “In the nearly four years since Megxit when the couple stalked off to make their own kombucha far, far away from the negative vibes of the Windsor Home Park, the last few months have unquestionably been the duke and duchess’ bumpiest chapter. They have, since May, been dumped, professionally speaking, mocked, derided, pursued by the paparazzi, seen their popularity sink, had another Netflix series tank, and, all the while, still being resolutely ignored by the royal family.”

She continues that if Harry and Meghan’s exposure is positively received, the couple could regain some much-needed ground professionally. “So, if the Sussexes can get this week right, maybe the messes, the court cases, and their years-long palace drubbing attempts might recede into the background, to be replaced by an image of the Sussexes’ as the heart-on-their-sleeve givers-back and charity crusaders they clearly want to be. (And to be seen to be.)”

How long will Meghan Markle be at the Invictus Games?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a competition at the Invictus Games in Germany | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to remain at the Invictus Games until the end of the scheduled events. The games officially began on September 9 and will run through Saturday, September 16.

Prince Harry told People how his military experience inspired him to create the games in 2014. He admitted that it was necessary to honor veterans’ sacrifice for their country, including life-changing injuries.

“When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids,” Harry said. “I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened.”

He continued, “Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.”

After the Invictus Games, Prince Hary and Meghan Markle will return to their Montecito, CA home. They reside there with thier two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.