Meghan Markle Only Interested in Truth When It ‘Makes Her Look Good,’ Royal Expert Claims

One royal expert claims Meghan Markle is intent on supporting the truth — but only if it serves her. The expert explained, she “wants truth to be something which makes her look good.”

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Writer claims Meghan Markle has a ‘warped reality’

Vanity Fair writer Vanessa Grigoriadis commented about Meghan’s desire to tell her truth during an appearance on Andrew Gold’s podcast On the Edge.

“She has this warped reality and then she marshals evidence underneath it to support a thesis that may not be the case,” Grigoriadis said.

The writer said Meghan is a “striver” who wanted to be a “household name” to rise above her family’s “shaggy-dog-tale.”

Grigoriadis also said she spoke with Meghan’s acquaintances who said she is friendly but not “someone you can be friends with.”

The writer added, “She was desperate for the press to be interested in her.”

Royal expert says Meghan ‘wants truth to be something which makes her look good’

News Corp columnist Louise Roberts shared her opinion on Grigoriadis’ claims about Meghan, telling Sky News Australia, “The problem for this, of course, is Meghan is all about the truth. And the truth for the rest of us is sort of facts and data and pretty much stuff that can be proven by a number of sources.”

She continued, “But of course Meghan wants truth to be something which makes her look good, or if it doesn’t make her look good, then it’s something she can attach her victimhood status to.”

Roberts added, “It’s very interesting that journalists and people who have been in her world or have looked at her life are questioning how she interprets events or how she recollects events — you know, her actual truth.”

She also discussed Meghan’s latest accomplishment, receiving the 2023 Women of Vision award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.”

Roberts found the honor interesting, given Meghan’s feelings about the media. “I find that someone who’s been very critical of the media of course, is now winning awards for being basically a media host, a podcast host,” she explained.

The columnist added, “It’ll be interesting to see… I guess Spotify will be pleased that the significant investment they’ve made in Harry and Meghan is now reaping some return.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity has taken a big dive

During an April 2 interview with Sky News Australia, the Daily Mirror’s Associate Editor Russell Myer shared his thoughts on King Charles’ coronation and recent issues relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Myers shared how Harry and Meghan’s popularity has fallen dramatically in the UK and the United States.

“It’s fallen quite considerably,” Myers said. “I mean, Harry was the absolute darling of the royal family for some many years — hugely respected.”

The “constant talking” they have done, according to Myers, with their many claims about the royal family, hasn’t done them any favors as they have now been shown “in a different light.”