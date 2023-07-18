Angela Levin believes Prince Harry remembered Princess Diana during his first date with Meghan Markle when she wore the Princess of Wales' signature scent.

A royal biographer declares that Prince Harry was “overwhelmed” by memories of his mother, Princess Diana, during his first date with Meghan Markle. She claims the former Suits star wore Princess Diana’s favorite fragrance at their first meeting, setting the stage for winning Harry’s heart.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Princess Diana in side-by-side photographs | Georges De Keerle/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty Images

Meghan Markle captivated Prince Harry by reminding him of his mother, Princess Diana when they first met

Royal biographer Angela Levin claims that Meghan Markle had an insider advantage in winning Prince Harry’s affection on their first date. She reportedly wore Princess Diana’s favorite fragrance.

In an interview for GBNews, Levin said, “The first time they met, she had Diana’s perfume on. Of course, Harry was just overwhelmed by that because he was a boy that loved cuddling up to his mother.”

Meghan and Harry met for their first date at SoHo House in London, a private club where the couple could have their date secretly. He was reportedly half an hour late due to bad traffic, as he shared in his memoir, Spare.

However, as their date progressed, Meghan excused herself to leave, as she had previously made dinner plans. “But speaking of time, ours was up,” he wrote. “Poof, she was gone. Compared to her, Cinderella was the queen of long goodbyes.

Meghan Markle floored Prince Harry upon their first meeting

In Spare, Prince Harry wrote how captivated he was by Meghan Markle at their first meeting. He did not mention her wearing Diana’s perfume but did speak of how the former Suits star was dressed.

“She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, and heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic,” Harry wrote.

“I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack, beautiful,” he continued.

“I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result, my brain couldn’t handle any more data. Conversation, pleasantries, the Queen’s English, all became a challenge,” he concluded.

Royal author Angela Levin says Prince Harry has changed

Angela Levin, who spent considerable personal time with Prince Harry and detailed her experiences in the book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, believes he has changed since meeting and marrying Meghan Markle. She told GBNews that the Harry of today no longer resembles the man she once spoke with.

“It’s been very sad for me because I spent 15 months with him,” she reveals. “I got to know him very well.”

She continued, “I adored him and thought he was terrific. He had so many good qualities and was very good with people.”

However, Levin sees Harry differently today. She believes Meghan Markle has “squashed everything out of him.” Levin declared, “I think he’s very scared of her and doesn’t know what to do.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19, 2023, and are parents of two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple wed in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.