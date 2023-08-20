Meghan Markle hinted last summer that she was making a return to Instagram, but one royal expert doesn't think a return will be a great thing for the royal family.

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lived a relatively ordinary life. Yes, she had made decent money as an actor on Suits, but she was just famous enough to have niche fans yet still normal enough to go places without always being recognized. However, meeting Prince Harry changed all of that.

Meghan was forced to remove all of her social media, and when she and Harry left the royal family, she said in an interview that she was planning to return to Instagram. She was recently spotted in a friend’s Instagram photo, and one account with the handle @meghan has some people thinking she’s getting ready for her big debut. But one royal expert says that could be “fresh hell” for the royal family.

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram might not bode well for the royal family

Back in August 2022, Meghan did an interview with The Cut where she detailed life since leaving the royal family. But during the conversation, Meghan also let it slip that she’s planning a return to Instagram. She has yet to make that return, but the creation of a “@meghan” Instagram handle had people scrambling to give it a follow thinking it could be the duchess.

One royal expert says things might not bode well for the royal family if Meghan does make a return. Her friend, Cleo Wade, posted a now-expired Instagram story featuring a selfie with the duchess, which reignited rumors of Meghan’s Instagram return.

Express reports that royal writer Daniela Elser, writing for news.com.au, said the photo signals that Meghan “is on the cusp of some sort of great big Stateside relaunch.” However, Elser showed concern in terms of whether Meghan’s Instagram return could impact the royal family. “Will companies pay to get into bed with Meghan, and will women the world over click, buy and watch what she has to offer?” Else questioned. “And if it doesn’t work, just how much of a fresh hell could this create for His Majesty?” Elser seems to think that if Harry and Meghan can’t make money on social media, it could reignite the potential for the two having to make a royal return.

Why can’t working royals be on Instagram?

Technically, royals can be on Instagram, but they aren’t allowed to have the typical Instagram accounts we think of when we think of celebrities. Prince William and Kate Middleton do have an Instagram account, but it’s run through the institution that is the royal family; you’ll never see the couple making breakfast for their kids or showing off birthday gifts. Rather, it’s centered around the work they do for the royal family. As for why that is — it’s just another one of those interesting royal protocol situations.

Non-working royals are allowed to have (and control) their own Instagram accounts, which is why Meghan Markle had to delete hers upon marrying Prince Harry yet Princess Eugenie is able to post at her own leisure. But now that Meghan has been free from royal reigns for quite some time, she seems to think it’s time for a comeback.