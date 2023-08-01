Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler of 10 years, discussed what he believes is Meghan Markle's predatory behavior when it comes to friendships.

Princess Diana‘s former butler has some strong words for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Paul Burrell claims the Duchess of Sussex befriends people. Then, when they have served their purpose, these friendships are discarded. His commentary comes on the heels of news that Harry and Meghan’s longstanding friendship with David and Victoria Beckham has suddenly come to a halt.

Meghan Markle photographed in 2019 at the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection. Getty Images/Max Mumby

Paul Burrell believes Meghan Markle is a ‘predator’

Paul Burrell worked for Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, for 10 years. Subsequently, he served as a footman for the Queen before working for the Princess of Wales until she died in 1997.

Burrell spoke to GBNews‘ Dan Wootton, who shared his opinion regarding the end of Meghan Markle’s friendship with David and Victoria Beckham. The A-list couple reportedly ended their relationship with the Sussex’s after a falling out.

Wootton opened the discussion by stating the Beckhams were “furious” regarding rumors they were accused of leaking stories about the couple to the press. Burrell weighed in on the topic, stating that the Beckhams were yet another casualty of Meghan’s behavior.

“People are beginning to feel they are being used by Meghan,” he stated. “Meghan is a predator.”

“She will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them,” he continued. “She sucks them dry, and then, they’ll be gone.”

Paul Burrell spoke of the end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friendship with David and Victoria Beckham

A source claimed to The Mail on Sunday that David Beckham is “absolutely bloody furious” after his wife Victoria was accused of leaking stories to the press about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The accusations reportedly came to a head during a tense phone call between the couples.

Subsequently, Meghan and Harry were not guests at the wedding of the Beckhams’ son Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz in April 2022. “Any making-up now is so unlikely,” the insider claimed.

Burrell claims The Beckhams “don’t need Harry and Meghan. They’re A-list celebrities in their field.”

He continued, “Isn’t it sad? The Beckhams were there at the wedding, as were the Obamas and the Clooneys. However, where are they now?”

“They’re beginning to see who Harry and Meghan are,” Burrell concluded. Thus, “They don’t want to be in the same sphere as them.”

How long were Prince Harry and David Beckham friends?

Prince William, David Beckham, and Prince Harry photographed in 2010 | Luca Ghidoni – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and David Beckham reportedly met for the first time in 2010. The duo and Prince William attended a FIFA reception and became fast friends.

The couple attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding one year later. In 2012, the brothers and David Beckham attended the London Olympics together.

As 2017 rolled on, Victoria and Meghan Markle met and established their relationship. The Beckhams were invited to another royal wedding, for Meghan and Harry, in 2018.

Prince Harry asked David Beckham to be an ambassador at the Invictus Games in 2018. And in 2019, the couple took to social media to congratulate Harry and Meghan on becoming first-time parents.

However, as the quartet has reportedly hit a personal bump in their relationship, it has yet to be determined if this detour is permanent or a temporary struggle. Neither the Beckhams nor the Sussex’s have formally commented on the end of their longstanding friendship.