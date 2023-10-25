The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's luxe California lifestyle is roasted on the long running FOX animated series.

The long-running series Family Guy is the latest animated television show to aim Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The series’ writers brutally mocked the couple, criticizing their lifestyle and work ethic since leaving the royal family. Also in the line of fire was their Netflix contract and Meghan’s potential future as a brand ambassador.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoofed over luxe life since leaving the royal family

In a new Family Guy season 22 episode titled “A Stache From the Past,” Peter loses the Griffins’ home in a reverse mortgage. He and Mayor West travel to confront the man advertising the scheme, Tom Selleck.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in a scene after Peter tries to confront Tom Selleck over his participation in the reverse mortgage commercial. “I’ll go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,” Griffin defiantly says as the series cuts to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The series depicts an animated bikini-clad Meghan and shirtless Harry lounging by a pool. Their butler approaches them with a message and a check.

“Sir, your millions from Netflix for … No one knows what,” the butler says. “Put it with the rest of them,” Harry replies.

Following, Meghan’s iPhone sounds an alert as Meghan says, “Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.” A deadpan Harry utters, “I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense,” referring to the royal family.

Royal commentator weighs in on ‘Family Guy’ poking fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Royal commentator Gabriella Power commented on the episode for Sky News. “It takes aim at their widely criticized $100M Netflix deal,” she says of the episode.

“It shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relaxing by the pool, in a mansion, of course,” she explained. Power also suggests the episode tackles Harry’s criticism of the royal family featured in his autobiography, Spare, calling his remarks “constant complaints.”

She says that it has been a “tough year” for the Sussex’s and their partnerships. Power also commented on the couple’s Spotify deal ending after one season of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast.

‘South Park’ also targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Family Guy was not the first animated series that put an animated bullseye on the backs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The first was South Park, who made the couple the stars of an episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

According to the series’ official website, South Park tackles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s search for solitude. They are depicted as the Prince and Princess of Canada, who move to South Park in a quest for a more quiet life.

However, they spend most of their days trying to develop a brand and generally annoying its residents. The animated couple scream they want privacy, but instead, live a very public life that appears otherwise.

The episode synopsis read, “The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.” However, Kyle is frustrated over the constant media attention given to the couple, saying, “It seriously is driving me crazy.”

Kyle continues, “I’m sick of hearing about them, but I can’t get away from them! They’re everywhere. In my f***ing face.” Stan responds, Look, Kyle, we don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

Family Guy airs on Sundays on FOX. The series can also be streamed on Hulu and Amazon Prime.