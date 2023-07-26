Duncan Larscombe believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stateside life isn't what they once envisioned.

After moving to the United States in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tried to carve out their niche away from the royal family. However, that goal has not come without its challenges. The couple spent three years speaking negatively toward the House of Windsor before declaring they were done discussing the royal family. This led one royal commentator to believe that the couple’s “honeymoon in America” is over.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022 | Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Royal commentator Duncan Larscombe speculates that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life in America may not have unfolded as expected. The couple’s American dream may have become something other than expected.

Royal commentator Duncan Larscombe discussed the couple’s dilemma with TalkTV’s Vanessa Feltz, who asked, “Has their American dream turned into some kind of nightmare?”

Larscombe replied, “Certainly, the honeymoon for them in America is over. It remains to be seen whether or not they can carve a future for themselves without having to base everything on them slagging off the royal family left, right, and center, and frankly, I think the jury is out on that.”

‘Meghan [Markle] is living the dream she had as an aspiring actor’

As he continued his remarks, royal commentator Duncan Larscombe believes Meghan Markle is realizing her aspirations. “Meghan Markle is living the dream she had as an aspiring actor,” he claims.

“She is the queen of the city she was once rather anonymous in,” he continued. “Prince Harry, who lusts after privacy, is having the exact opposite [experience].”

However, he maintains that another element is at play despite Meghan’s flourishing and Harry’s difficulties. The couple’s professional personas continue to take a hit in the U.S.

“We have seen how they were portrayed in South Park. It was pretty harsh how they were portrayed as a spoiled couple,” he explains.

He continued, “Then we recently learned that the couple requested a ride back on Air Force One from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral [in Sept. 2022]. They were given the cold shoulder from the president’s team.”

Have Harry and Meghan been slighted since moving to the United States?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017, in Nottingham, England | Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have portrayed themselves as major power players in the United States, they have been slighted for several key events. For instance, they did not receive a coveted Emmy nomination for the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Larscombe continued, “They were not invited to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party. Which is saying something because hundreds of people were invited.”

However, another report claims celebrities who once sang the couple’s praises now fear getting too close to Harry and Meghan. Express reports some high-profile celebs fear secrets could make their way into a second documentary, damaging any future relationships with the future king, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Neither Prince Harry nor his wife, Meghan Markle, have commented on reports regarding their lives in the United States. They live in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.