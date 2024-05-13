Meghan Markle wants to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet 'to work' on the set of her new Netflix show as a way to slowly introduce them to life in the public eye.

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to take after Kate Middleton. How exactly? By gradually introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the public eye like her sister-in-law’s done with her and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Instead of greeting people on walkabouts or attending Wimbledon, the Duchess of Sussex wants to introduce her and Prince Harry’s children to public life on her upcoming Netflix show.

Meghan wants to take Archie and Lili ‘to work’ on the set of her new Netflix show

Meghan’s taking a page out of the Princess of Wales’s playbook for introducing Archie and Lilibet to the spotlight. Speaking to OK! Magazine, a source claimed the 42-year-old wants to “show off” Archie and Lilibet on her new Netflix show about cooking, gardening, and entertaining (via Express).

The April 2024 show announcement, along with the Duke of Sussex’s new series about polo, came after Meghan unveiled her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. (The brand and program are expected to go hand in hand.)

“She would love for Archie and Lilibet to make guest appearances on her new show.” Why? Because “being a mum [sic] is a huge part of her life.”

Meghan, they claimed, “wants to show off that part of her world, just like Kate does occasionally when she takes her children to work events.”

Archie and Lilibet are in a ‘completely different situation’ than Kate Middleton’s children

The insider went on to say Harry’s not enthusiastic about Meghan’s idea. The 39-year-old, they explained, is still traumatized by his childhood of paparazzi and photocalls that spilled over into his adult life. (It’s one of the main topics in Harry’s 2023 Spare memoir.)

Because of that, he wants to keep the kids’ lives private. Meanwhile, Meghan grew up joining her father on the set of Married … With Children. So it’s no wonder the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to disagree on how visible Archie and Lilibet should be.

But when it comes to Archie, Lilibet, and their royal cousins, the California-based Sussexes are “in a completely different situation.”

“Archie and Lili are never going to be anonymous and ‘normal’ kids because of who their parents are. So Meghan is hoping Harry will get on board with her plans soon,” the source added.

To date, Harry and Meghan have shared occasional glimpses of Archie and Lilibet, typically in personal photos and video clips. The majority of them can be seen in the couple’s 2022 Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show is currently being filmed near her and Prince Harry’s California home

Similar to Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t, it seems, letting a Netflix camera crew inside their Montecito, California, home for Meghan’s new show. Instead, they’re reportedly filming at a private residence nearby (via Daily Mail).

“Netflix has rented a house in Montecito for filming,” an insider told royal commentator Richard Eden. Meghan’s untitled series reportedly began filming, along with Harry’s, shortly after the shows were announced.