Is Meghan Markle Reviving Her Lifestyle Blog?

Before marrying Prince Harry and joining the royal family, Meghan Markle was not only a successful actor, but a pretty popular lifestyle blogger, too. She gave her blog up after her engagement to Harry. But a recent filing at the U.S. Patent Office has some thinking Markle might be relaunching her website, The Tig.

Meghan Markle ran The Tig, a successful food and lifestyle blog, for 3 years

Markle launched The Tig in 2014. She named the blog after her favorite brand of red wine, Tignanello, which Markle credits with teaching her what wine experts meant when they talked about the different features of wine. The former Suits star posted updates about her life, current events, fashion, and her travels.

“I have always loved food and travel, especially with my mom being a travel agent,” Markle said of the blog in a 2014 interview with Tory Daily. “We would go to off-the-beaten-path places.”

She went on to say that, as her “access to fashion and beauty…broadened,” she “started to understand things in a different way,” which led her to feature style tips and beauty routines on The Tig.

“I do what I can when I can,” she said of the posts on The Tig. Markle continued, “I write 100 percent of the content — much in between scenes in my trailer or on weekends. I have someone helping with posts and emails and doing graphic design for certain posts. But the bulk of the photography and writing is my labor of love.”

According to Elle, Markle also posted a lot of information about her day-to-day life, from her nicknames (Meg, MM, and Flower), her love of pop music and hot sauce, and her thoughts on self-love — Markle encouraged her readers to do things like see movies solo and buy themselves flowers.

Meghan Markle shut The Tig down following her engagement to Prince Harry, but a source claimed it was to focus on ‘Suits’

She casually spent a month in Italy after reading Eat, Pray, Love. https://t.co/GJ1BE1b6ya — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) March 16, 2023

In 2017, Markle shut The Tig down and, while most assumed it was because her engagement to Harry meant she needed to scrub her social media presence, a source close to the former actor denied this.

“The Tig has been a labor of love for Meghan,” the source told People. “But it’s a full-time job. She wants to focus this season of Suits, which just [started] filming, and spending more time in the field on her philanthropy.”

Markle wrote a farewell message to The Tig’s readers, thanking them for helping create “an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity” and encouraged them to “keep finding those Tig moments of discovery.”

A filing at the US Patent Office has some wondering if Meghan Markle is relaunching The Tig

Meghan Markle Made $80K Per Year With The Tig, But Could Make Much More With a Relaunch: Branding Expert https://t.co/Ef21Tw71LM — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) March 20, 2023

Over the last few years, Markle has stayed pretty busy with her royal life, her move to California, her two children, Archie and Lilibet, her humanitarian work, and her development deals with Spotify and Netflix. However, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex is ready to relaunch her beloved lifestyle blog.

According to a document filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a new version of The Tig could be in the works, per the New York Post. The document also outlined what readers could expect from the blog, including pieces on “food, cooking, recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, interior design, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, health and wellness.”