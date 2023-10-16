Meghan Markle gets plenty of attention while in the public eye, but she doesn't always want it -- especially when the spotlight should be on Prince Harry. And she has a secret trick for making that happen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018, and ever since Meghan met such a high-profile husband, she has certainly spent her share of time in the spotlight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended a number of events together, and while the cameras are often on Meghan, she sometimes would prefer the focus remain on Harry.

It turns out the duchess has a subtle trick for making sure viewers’ eyes go more toward Harry than her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle wears white to prevent people from looking at her

Alright, so while she can’t totally prevent people from looking at her, she can at least help prevent their eyes from immediately wandering toward her; it just depends on the color she is wearing. If Meghan wanted to be noticed, she might wear a bright red or purple. But on those days where she wants the spotlight to be on Harry, she wears white so people’s eyes don’t automatically go to her.

Body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to OK! Magazine on behalf of Spin Genie, according to Express. In the interview, Stanton explained how wearing white is Meghan’s way of shifting attention to Harry while the two appeared together at the Invictus Games. “She was there alongside her husband, but very much wanting him to take control as she knows how much the games mean to him,” Stanton said. “When Meghan wears white, it’s to take away the attention on her. She’s making a low-key statement here, where she wants to say, ‘This isn’t about me.’”

Stanton also said that Meghan’s decision to wear white was meant to show that she is “supportive and calm” when she appears alongside Harry. “It’s to say, ‘I know what I’m doing, I know myself, and everything is clear to me,’” Stanton added. “It denotes that Meghan is in a good place and wants to start over.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Meghan Markle recently wore white during her New York City appearance

Harry and Meghan traveled to New York City for World Mental Health Day in October 2023, and Meghan wore white during that event, too. The duchess sat alongside her husband as they talked to families who have been directly impacted by social media and cyberbullying. During the event, Meghan expressed that she has concerns about her two children growing up in the social media age.

“As parents, though our kids are really young, they’re two and a half and four and a half… but social media is not going away,” she said, suggesting her own kids could someday have to deal with the difficulties of cyberbullying. Harry has been quite open about his struggles with mental health in the past, including in his “Spare” memoir. Together, the two talked about how they want more for future generations and don’t want them to be subject to the difficulties of bullying. “I think by design, there was an entry point that was supposed to be positive in creating community, and something has devolved,” Meghan said of social media and its initial purpose.