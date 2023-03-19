Meghan Markle Displays Similar Body Language Responses to the Paparazzi as Princess Diana, Expert Says

Meghan Markle looked to enjoy a recent interaction with the paparazzi, as she appeared friendly to the photographer. A body language expert analyzed the moment, comparing the exchange to the way Princess Diana handled the paparazzi.

Meghan Markle | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Meghan Markle was friendly with paparazzi during a recent outing

On March 8, Meghan was spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant wearing sunglasses as she walked with her assistant.

The paparazzi were on hand to catch the moment and Meghan seemed friendly with a photographer, who said to her, “Hey Meghan, happy International Women’s Day. You look great by the way.”

She replied, “Thank you,” while placing a hand on her chest, then waved to the photographers and said, “Have a good day, guys. Thank you.” She turned and waved a second time as she got into a car.

Expert says Meghan Markle’s body language was similar to how Princess Diana responded to the paparazzi

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the moment, telling Express that Meghan dealt with the paparazzi much like Princess Diana did.

“There are three very telling gestures from Meghan here as she connects with the paparazzi that she has had so many struggles with in the UK,” James said.

The body language expert continued, “As she is complimented, she places one hand on her chest in a gesture of gracious, although also modest acceptance.”

She noted, “When the paparazzi want to get a different kind of shot they can often yell out more provocative comments but this one allows Meghan to adopt a more regal and demure pose that she repeats when the compliment is repeated.”

James looked at Meghan’s wave next. “Then there is the wave, which she also performs twice,” the expert said. “If she has harbored any Harry-sized grudges again the paparazzi, this could be seen as a mini-truce gesture of acknowledgment, although, unlike the royal wave, it is used more as a farewell here.”

Finally, James analyzed Meghan’s smile. “Then there is the smile. This, again, is not a ‘royal’ smile, despite her regal elegance here. Like any good Hollywood A-lister, she is smiling at the ground with her eyes hidden by huge shades. This suggests a strong desire to want to project an amenable and upbeat image to the world but without appearing to pose for photos or connect directly with the cameras.”

She added, “Take away the hand to the chest gesture and it is very similar to the body language responses to the paparazzi that Diana used in her early days, although unlike Meghan here, she was being mobbed and partly obstructed on the pavement from the time her relationship with Charles went public.”

Meghan displayed a body language gesture that politicians use, expert says

James shared further analysis of Meghan’s hand gesture in the moment, explaining to The Mirror how it’s a gesture used by politicians.

“Meghan’s body language looks crafted to create a very gracious hybrid cross between ‘regal’ and A-list celeb here,” James explained. “Her styling suggests serious and sensible to the point of severe.”

James pointed out how Meghan’s eyes were “concealed,’ but her “wide, rather forced-looking smile could be a nod to her days on perma-smiling royal visits although it is aimed at the ground not the crowds, which gives it the more knowing look of a celebrity acknowledging their adoring fans but without any actual eye connection.”

The body language expert added, “She also places one hand to her chest in a signal associated with loyalty, love, and modesty. It’s a signal politicians use a lot when they want to suggest honor and honesty.”

