Meghan Markle Talked ‘Through Her Teeth’ During Wedding Gown Interview

A body language expert says Meghan Markle’s “mask slipped” as she discussed her 2018 royal wedding dress. Ahead, an expert explains the Duchess of Sussex’s seemingly “not genuine” smile and why her veil might’ve had something to do with it.

Meghan Markle started the wedding dress interview without a ‘genuine’ smile, body language expert says

Meghan Markle | Steve Parsons/PA Wire

In the Queen of the World documentary, the Duchess of Sussex saw her wedding gown for the first time since marrying Prince Harry. She spoke to Hannah Belcher, a Royal Collection Trust conservator, with the custom Givenchy creation on display nearby.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas revisited the post-royal wedding interview in a Nov. 20 YouTube video.

“Right off the bat when she walked in, that smile is not genuine, not much emotion or interest in being that smiley. Her eyes have no emotion. She keeps walking and gives her hand,” he said.

Rosas noticed Meghan’s “expressions lacked a bit of intensity,” noting “it’s something in her eyes.”

“We have seen Meghan’s genuine smile, we’ve seen her smile genuinely countless times, and this isn’t one of those times,” he said. “Right from the start, she wasn’t engaged.” From there, the now-mother of two’s “odd smile” transitioned to what the expert described as a “forced” facial expression.

Talking about her “something blue,” a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry, Meghan had an “unnatural” expression. “That’s the problem when you try to come out as friendly when you don’t have that intention,” he said.

Meghan Markle showed signs her ‘mask slipped’ during wedding veil discussion, expert explains

As the conversation continued, Rosas noticed a shift in Meghan’s body language. After mentioning the Duke of Sussex’s position as a commonwealth youth ambassador, “something triggered” her “mask to slip.”

Her “mask slipped” as she stopped any effort to “come [across as nice],” he said. The expert suggested when the interview moved to flowers on Meghan’s 16-foot veil that she seemingly dropped the niceties.

“Meghan mentions the poppy,” a nod to her home state of California, “and the woman she’s talking to doesn’t acknowledge it, doesn’t give it any importance, she keeps talking about the composition of all the veils.”

“Since this woman didn’t react, we might reach the conclusion that upset Meghan,” the expert continued. “Meghan leaned her head toward the woman, like telling a secret, trying to find a confidante in the woman or some empathy.”

“When she didn’t get a big reaction or response, Meghan turned away and looked in the other direction, and the conversation moved on,” he added.

Megan Markle appeared ‘restless’ exhibiting a ‘defensive gesture’ as the interview ended, expert says

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As the conversation moved to another topic, Meghan’s body language hinted at signs of unease. Rosas pointed out rapidly blinking and looking “restless” as she played with her hair.

“It looks like she’s talking through her teeth, she is getting restless,” he said. Meanwhile, Meghan had a “neutral” facial expression. “I think she was bored at the moment.” Then she quickly shifted to what he called a “defensive gesture” as she brought her hand to her face.

Previously, Meghan playing with her hair had been labeled a telltale sign of how she copes under pressure.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.