Prince Harry appeared at the Warrior Games in San Diego days after testifying in London for his case against the Mirror Group of newspapers. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, did not attend the event. This led royal biographer Tom Bower to deduce that Meghan is treating Harry “appallingly” after her absence from several of her husband’s key appearances over the past six months.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in 2018 during an Australian tour | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Royal biographer claims Meghan Markle is treating Prince Harry ‘appallingly’

In an appearance on GBNews, royal biographer Tom Bower shared his perspective on the relationship dynamic between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “She hasn’t spoken or appeared in person at any events for the whole year so far, which is extraordinary,” Bower said.

“They have one major problem coming after another in rapid succession,” Bower alleged. He discussed the public release of Harry’s visa application, the couple’s Netflix deal, and his ongoing battle in a London court against the allegations of phone hacking against the Mirror Group of newspapers.

Bower added, “[Meghan’s] agenda is so obscure. Except that she’s got a puppet, and the puppet is Prince Harry, who is out of his depth.”

“[Harry] has no idea anymore. He has no idea what he’s being played at and the game that he’s engaged in. It can only end in tragedy.”

Bower claimed Meghan is treating Harry in a “heartless” manner. “I can’t see how she can treat him so ‘appallingly’ the father of her children,” he declared.

Tom Bower called Meghan Markle a ‘scheming woman’

Piggybacking on his earlier statements, royal biographer Tom Bower called Meghan Markle a “scheming woman.” He continued, “She’s always been plotting and looking at how she can use people for her own benefit.”

“She probably no longer sees his purpose,” Bower claims of the Duchess of Sussex. “[Meghan] doesn’t see what he can still do for her.”

Bower continued, “He’s given her the title and fame. What is the next step?” He claimed the Duke of Sussex could be the next in a line of people Meghan has reportedly eliminated from her life.

Tom Bower believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may split

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in Ireland in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future as a couple, Tom Bower believes it is only a matter of time before they split. He claims Harry will be just another person Meghan eliminates from her life.

“She dumped her father [Thomas Markle] and her first husband [Trevor Engelson],” Bower stated. “[Meghan] dumps people that are of no use to her.”

Bower, who wrote Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, finds the silence from the ordinarily outspoken Meghan deafening. He claims she may be “plotting” her next move.

“Her absence is pretty suspicious. Her silence since before Christmas 2022 is pretty odd. I think she’s plotting. I have always said she’s going to do something big. We have to wait to see what the next stage is,” he concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside full-time in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple remains estranged from some senior royal family members.