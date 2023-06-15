A royal biographer claims Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a 'servant' and believes the Duke of Sussex is 'tense' around his wife.

Although Prince Harry was more famous of the two when he and Meghan Markle began dating, her star quickly rose. Ahead of the couple’s 2018 marriage, he and Meghan were the most famous couple in the royal family. However, Meghan and Harry left royal life behind only two years later. Subsequently, a power shift appears to have since occurred between the couple, claims a royal biographer, who believes Meghan treats a “tense” Prince Harry like a “servant” rather than a husband.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 in Lisburn, Nothern Ireland | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal biographer sees power shift in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage

Angela Levin, a royal biographer who penned Harry: A Biography of a Prince, knows the Duke of Sussex well. She accompanied Harry on his royal duties for a year and was granted privileged access to his Kensington Palace home.

Levin believes a power shift has occurred in Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage. She shared her thoughts on GBNews.

“Meghan is doing something positive, looking forward to the future, getting dressed in a golden dress, having a new agent. Looking for all sorts of things she’s going to do,” Levin began.

However, she adds that when the couple appears publicly, “You can see that Harry is like a servant. When they get somewhere, six protection officers are waiting for them. Oh no, instead, Harry rushes around, looking very tense.”

“He has tense movements. He’s got to open the door at the right time immediately when she’s ready to put her foot on the pavement,” Levin assesses.

“He’s not really a proper character anymore. She’s going forward to positive things; he’s going backward to negative things. Not a happy place,” the biographer observes of the power dynamic between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle is ‘always right’ claims royal biographer

Royal biographer Angela Levin addressed a rumor that former actor Meghan Markle wants to pivot her career to work behind the camera. This rumor strikes Levin as another instance of Meghan reinventing herself and Harry playing the supportive spouse.

“Of course, she doesn’t know anything about it,” Levin claims. “But she is always right. And Harry listens.”

In turn, Prince Harry can always continue his career as an author and penning a second book, following up his bestselling autobiography Spare. Harry reportedly has hundreds of pages from the original manuscript that were never published.

“He threatened to do a second book,” Levin said. “He said he has much to say and could reveal things that would shock [the royal family].

Royal fans weigh in on the current state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s union

Prince Harry walks behind Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, in May 2023 after a New York City event | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Royal fans weighed in on the state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s union in the comments section of the GBNews video. Their statements appear to align with Levin’s remarks.

“I see no reason why Meghan should always be in front of Harry. She treats him like a stray puppy she found but doesn’t plan to keep. Or maybe Harry is sick of her hanging on him and has chosen to stand back a few paces to stay out of her reach. Either way, it looks bad,” wrote one viewer.

“She has no career without him. And he never had one,” stated a second YouTube fan.

“Harry’s finding out what it’s like to be a servant. Ironic,” penned a third follower.

“Private people don’t have this problem,” claimed a fourth fan, citing the couple’s desire for privacy upon their move from the United Kingdom to the States in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in Montecito, California. They have two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

