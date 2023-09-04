Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a brand relaunch and a return to the public eye. While little is known about Meghan’s plans, some reports claim she could relaunch her lifestyle website, The Tig, or a personal Instagram page. Both of these could be pretty profitable for the former Suits star. However, one royal commentator claims Meghan will absolutely “use the royal family” to ensure her success.

Will Meghan Markle use her royal connections to push her brand?

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes Meghan Markle will use her royal connection to further the next phase of her career. She thinks Meghan will “use the royal family” to ensure her next ventures bring in “stacks of cash.”

Elser wrote, “This was the very reason that back in early 2020, the late queen put her tiny foot down and denied the couple the continued use of their Sussex Royal branding. How far will the Duchess of Sussex push things in her quest to carve out a solid, dependable US career?”

“Will she take this next step as the independent woman she has long banged on about being? Or might she use what many would argue is her most profitable asset – her royal family membership – to ensure her new business brings in stacks of cash?” the commentator concluded.

What types of information could Meghan Markle push as part of a new platform?

Meghan Markle waves at the camera at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Daniela Elser believes that Meghan Markle must be careful regarding the content she promotes moving forward. Whether she looks toward social media or promotes content on her website, the commentator claims any missteps could cost her.

“Things could run aground if this mystery site or platform or whatever strays too far into the self-helpy,” Elser wrote. “The pivot came in April when [Meghan] signed with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel to revamp her career.”

“Her podcasting foray had not gotten much purchase, with Archetypes only lasting one season. [Meghan’s] children’s show was axed by Netflix in a massive round of cost-cutting. Her star had gone on the blink,” she explains.

Therefore, if using the Duchess of Sussex title brings in money, the royal commentator believes Meghan will rely on it. However, she and Harry chose to distance themselves from royal life; is this a bridge she is willing to cross?

Meghan Markle could be taking a page from Sarah Ferguson’s playbook, says commentator

In the wake of her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was reportedly left to generate her own income. She used her Duchess of York title to promote books, her affiliation with Weight Watchers, and as a correspondent on the Today morning show.

However, although Sarah could rightfully utilize her title, Elser believes its usage became “ruthlessly commercial.” She wrote, “In all of this, her royal title was time and again hauled out to sell, sell, sell; the words ‘The Duchess of York’ thoroughly taking on the pong of the ruthlessly commercial.”

The royal commentator believes the palace set a precedent with Sarah that they will continue to implement with Meghan moving forward. She says they distanced themselves from Sarah’s commercial dealings, as she was no longer an official royal family member after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

However, Meghan is still married to Prince Harry. Therefore, will the royal family be able to keep the same separation from whatever businesses Meghan becomes connected to moving forward?

Thus far, Meghan Markle has not announced any new business ventures. She and Prince Harry reside in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.