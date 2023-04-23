Meghan Markle Will Want to Look ‘Busy and Unavailable’ Coronation Weekend, According to Expert

Even if Prince Archie’s birthday is the only thing on her calendar for coronation weekend, a commentator says Meghan Markle will want to appear “busy and unavailable.” That could mean an announcement or even a photo.

Meghan Markle’s staying in California while Prince Harry attends the coronation

BREAKING: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023



The coronation won’t be a family affair for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry is traveling to London, England, alone to see his father, King Charles III, crowned.

Meghan’s staying home in Montecito, California, with their two kids; Archie, who turns four on coronation day, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

On April 12, Buckingham Palace confirmed their plans sharing how the couple planned to spend coronation day, May 6.

Meghan may announce a new project or share a photo to ‘appear busy and unavailable’ during coronation weekend

Look out for an update from Meghan come coronation weekend. Why? Because, per commentator Kinsey Schofield, the 41-year-old will want to look “busy and unavailable.”

“Perhaps a new project will be announced around the same time as the coronation,” Schofield said (via Fox News Digital). “Or even a photo of Archie as a distraction.”

The To Di For Daily podcast host also called Meghan’s absence from the coronation an apparent “self-preservation” effort. “The Sussexes’ polling numbers and likability rating have taken a disastrous dive since the release of Spare and the Netflix series.”

“I don’t think Meghan wants any negative attention,” Schofield continued. “And Harry will likely receive a far less hostile reaction from the thousands of people that will be visiting for the king’s coronation without Meghan by his side.”

Expert says Meghan made a ‘wise choice’ skipping the coronation: ‘She doesn’t need to be there’

While commentators have reacted differently to the coronation RSVP, at least one feels skipping the ceremony’s a smart move.

“It is probably a wise choice for Meghan not to attend,” Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal expert, said. Especially “after the many allegations and breaches of confidence that have been made in the Netflix show, various interviews, and in Harry’s book.”

“She doesn’t need to be there at all, especially given her declared desire not to be in the spotlight as a working member of the royal family but to do things on her terms,” he added, noting “there are few in the U.K. who will miss her being there.”