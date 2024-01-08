Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken their own lease on life since leaving the royal family, but Meghan reportedly is considering following in Harry's footsteps with a memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found it difficult to reconcile with the royal family ever since the two left their royal roles back in 2020. Harry and Meghan did a series of interviews, as well as a documentary, explaining their views of their time in the royal family. But nothing let the guard down quite like Harry’s memoir, Spare, released in 2023.

Harry left no stone unturned in the memoir, and it reportedly only created more distance between him and his family. Now, one royal expert says Harry and Meghan could face “years” of repercussions from the royals as a result of the book — and that Meghan should not write her own.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception in South Africa | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal expert says Harry and Meghan could still face repercussions from ‘Spare’

Prince Harry released Spare in 2023, and it certainly didn’t go over well with the royal family. Of course, Harry had every right to tell his story, and while it wound up being one of the best-selling memoirs of all time, the prince didn’t exactly leave things on the right foot with his family. Although there have been rumors that Harry and his father, King Charles, have been working to repair their relationship, it appears that Harry and Prince William aren’t even on speaking terms.

“Absolutely nobody was spared … From [Harry’s] barbs in that book, and I think we’ll still see the repercussions of that in the next year or two and whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen,” Russell Myers, royal editor for The Mirror, told Sky News Australia (via Express).

Rumors have picked up about Meghan potentially writing a memoir of her own, and PR expert Matt Yanofsky said it could be even more likely if Meghan were to pursue a political career. “it’s possible she will copy Princess Diana and work with an authorized biographer as Diana sat down for interviews in the ’90s for a book,” he told Express.

Meghan Markle could be pivoting her Hollywood plans according to how she’s presented on her Hollywood rep’s page |Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Would a memoir from Meghan Markle help or hurt the royal family?

The answer seems obvious, but it’s still impossible to tell. Although Meghan has not returned to the United Kingdom and doesn’t appear to want much to do with the royal family, she might have Harry’s best interests at heart and might not want to speak negatively about the royals. Rather, a memoir from Meghan could focus on her acting career, her surprising romance with the prince, and how meeting Harry helped her transition mostly to philanthropic work. Although people would likely read it to hear about the royals, Meghan has had an interesting life that would give her plenty to talk about otherwise.

Meghan has not spoken out about a potential memoir, and the rumors are just that: rumors. Still, Meghan is educated, and it wouldn’t surprise us if she chose to sit down and write about her life. She previously ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she often wrote about her experiences. Anyone who has read Meghan’s work knows that she has a strong knack for creativity and could easily put together a memoir without the help of a professional.