Meghan Markle Will Not Attend King Charles III’s Coronation Buckingham Palace Confirms, but Prince Harry Will

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father, King Charles III‘s coronation. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, will not. This surprising news came days after a deadline where the couple was to respond whether or not they would be a part of this historic royal event.

King Charles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry’s coronation appearance has been a hot topic among royalists

Whether or not Prince Harry would attend King Charles III’s coronation was a hot-button topic among royalists since the king sent out save-the-date emails in March of this year. The couple’s rep confirmed they had received their invite but previously did not respond as to whether or not they would attend.

A representative told BBC News, “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Since these emails were sent out and the official invitations were subsequently delivered, royal watchers debated whether Harry or Meghan would attend King Charles’ coronation. This event would be the first time the couple had returned to the United Kingdom since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This royal milestone comes three months after Harry’s book Spare painted the royal family in an unflattering light. Reportedly Harry wants to meet with and mend his relationships with his brother Prince William and father, Charles. However, neither Charles nor William has confirmed whether this meeting will occur.

After confirming Harry’s attendance, why is Meghan not joining him for this moment in royal family history? Here are the details as released by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation, while Meghan Markle remains in California

BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023

An official statement by Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at his father, King Charles’ coronation. It also explained Meghan Markle’s absence.

Royal reported Omid Scobie tweeted, “BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

In a separate tweet, Scobie shared further information about Harry’s attendance. Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex will leave London shortly after the ceremony’s conclusion.

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie said.

Royal watchers believe this decision is for the best

Fans of the royal family appeared split in their response to the news. Some applauded Prince Harry for putting his immediate family’s happiness first. Others believe Harry would have added further fuel to the fire if he missed the coronation.

“Harry made a good choice. Charles may be his father, but he is also his king. These people kinda have to obey their sovereign, I think? If he doesn’t go, it will make him look like a bad son and a bad subject. Meghan, meanwhile, is an American. She doesn’t have to do anything,” tweeted one follower in response to Scobie’s post.

“Disappointed in Harry, but I respect his decision. I would have loved for him to stay with his family in Cali. I hope he will be in and out of this façade, and I will not watch it,” penned a second fan.

A third royal watcher wrote, “That’s the way to go ! I am glad he is the only one going. He is no longer a working royal but still the 5th in line. Harry must be present to ensure the continuity of the monarchical system.”

Finally, a fourth fan claimed, “I respect their decision. Harry and Meghan will do what is best for their family.”

King Charles III’s coronation occurs on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He will be crowned alongside Camilla Parker Bowles, who will reign as queen consort. May 6 is also the birthday of Harry’s son, Archie, who turns four.