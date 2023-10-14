Meghan Markle's blue-and-white striped shirt is back, and royal family fans can still buy it. Here's where the shirt can be found, plus a few inexpensive dupes.

Meghan Markle has had quite the fashion evolution through the years. Royal family followers noticed how the Suits star continues changing her look, but several statement pieces remain staples in Meghan’s wardrobe. And her striped Ralph Lauren shirt that we first saw in 2018 is making a comeback. Here’s where to get it — and where to get a cheaper version than the original.

Meghan Markle wore the classic Ralph Lauren striped shirt royal family followers first noticed in 2018

Meghan Markle likely has a few favorite items in her wardrobe — and fans love a shirt they first saw her wear in 2018. That year, Meghan wore a Ralph Lauren Capri Striped Button-Up Shirt while at a Wimbledon match with Kate Middleton. And Meghan recently wore the same shirt after stopping by the Fisher House Foundation in October 2023.

The casual yet classic shirt suited the 2023 event perfectly. And fans hoping to get their hands on the item are in luck. A few sizes are still available in the blue-and-white striped button-up on Ralph Lauren’s website. The shirt is also available in black and white and tan and white. Getting Meghan’s look isn’t cheap, though, as the shirt runs for $690.

Fans of the look looking for a dupe can check out a similar shirt by Polo Ralph Lauren. This Striped Button-Up Shirt only comes in one colorway, but it’s $168 — a much more affordable option.

Bananas Republic offers another option for those who want the look for cheap. The Perfect Shirt looks like Meghan’s, and it’s half the price of the Polo Ralph Lauren option at only $80.

Even cheaper still, Everlane has a similar blue and white striped shirt for just $64 with their Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt.

She noted she ‘rarely wore color’ when she was a royal

The royal family has a set of fashion rules they’re expected to follow — and when Meghan Markle was a royal, she didn’t stray far from them. However, Meghan did have her preferences that royal fans noticed. While Queen Elizabeth liked dresses over skirts or pants, Meghan preferred pantsuits.

Aside from pants, Meghan was commonly seen in neutral colors as a royal. The royals aren’t allowed to wear colorful nail polish, and bright colors were typically saved for the queen, as they wanted her to stand out during public events. “I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am,” the queen stated, according to biographer Robert Hardman per The Telegraph.

While discussing her outfits in the Harry & Meghan docuseries, Meghan admitted that she “rarely wore color” as a royal. “There was thought in that,” she added. “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there’s a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family. So, I was like, ‘Well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'”

Now that she has stepped down from her royal duties, the color is back. Meghan watchers should expect plenty of colorful pieces in her wardrobe moving forward.

