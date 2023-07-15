Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's strong personalities may not have gelled together says Kinsley Schofield.

Princess Diana had a far-reaching influence on the lives of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Along with her love and support, Diana would have put her foot down when necessary, believes one royal commentator. They weighed in on whether or not Harry would have married Meghan Markle if Diana were still alive.

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana in side-by-side photographs | Kirsty Wigglesworth/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Would Prince Harry have married Meghan Markle if Princess Diana was alive?

Princess Diana was very close with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. They leaned on her for advice, love, and support throughout their young lives.

But royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes Harry’s life would have taken a different turn, sans Meghan Markle, if Diana were there to guide her son. She shared her commentary on GBNews.

“I don’t think Meghan Markle would be around if Diana were still here,” she stated. “They might have butted heads. I think they might have clashed.”

Schofield believes if Diana were alive, Harry would have married a different young woman. She said, “I think Harry would have married one of those beautiful, young women he was dating earlier in his life, like Chelsea Davy.”

The royal commentator believes Diana would have served a dual purpose as Harry’s mother and a guide to the women he was romantically involved with. “She [Diana] would have shown them how to navigate the extreme media attention given to them,” Schofield concluded.

Princess Diana would have also been a ‘hands-on’ grandmother

Although she was reportedly looking toward a new life in America around her 1997 death, Princess Diana wouldn’t have stayed away from her immediate family for too long. “I do think she would have spent some time in America but returned to the UK when her grandchildren were born,” Schofield said.

“She was talking about that [moving] toward the end of her life. But the second Prince George was born, she would have been back there [the UK],” the royal commentator shared.

“Diana would have been a very ‘hands-on’ grandmother,” Schofield continued. “She would have wanted to be around those babies. So, I don’t think America would have had her forever.”

Princess Diana knew what it was like to be taken over by the ‘royal machine’

Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry at the piano in Kensington Palace | Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Upon entering the royal family as then-Prince Charles’ fiancé at just 19, Princess Diana had to navigate the complexities of the institution mainly on her own. She admitted to being taken over by the “royal machine.”

In an interview with Panorama, she said, “The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me. I was taken over by the royal machine.”

“It was isolating but also a situation where you couldn’t indulge in feeling sorry for yourself: you had to either sink or swim. And you had to learn that very fast,” Diana continued.

After realizing his mother’s difficulties within the House of Windsor, Prince William tried to shield his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton from his mother’s experiences. After announcing their engagement, the couple sat down for an interview with journalist Tom Bradby where William revealed the real reason he didn’t propose marriage sooner.

“I’m trying to learn from lessons done in the past. I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in,” he said, and his then-fiancée continued: “I’m also glad I’ve had the time to grow and understand myself more, so hopefully I’ll do a good job.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 in Paris, France, in a car accident. Her son Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011, and they have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, and they share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.