After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties, there’s always been speculation about how Queen Elizabeth felt about her grandson’s wife. We may never have that answer but according to the duchess, even though she was never offered any help or guidance when she joined the Firm the late monarch was “warm” and “welcoming.”

Now a soundbite from the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is back in the news as video of an engagement Meghan had with Harry’s grandmother is making the rounds. Problem is fans can’t seem to agree on whether what we see happening is actually what the former Suits star’s was describing.

What Meghan told Oprah Winfrey Queen Elizabeth did during their joint engagement

One year after Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles within the royal family, the pair sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss their time as working royals. The Sussexes didn’t paint most members of the family in a good light. However, the duchess did praise Queen Elizabeth and told the former talk show host about a royal engagement they had together.

“She gave me beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace. And we were in the car going between engagements, and she has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth. And it was chilly, and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on’ and put it over my knees as well,” Meghan said. “Just moments of … and it made me think of my grandmother, where she’s always been warm and inviting and … and really welcoming.”

Video from that day and the moment Meghan described have been circulating on TikTok. It’s been viewed over 700,000 times. The caption for the clip reads: “When Meghan lied on Oprah … Some recollections may vary.” The video has garnered hundreds of comments from people who are split on what happened.

Fans are split after seeing video footage from that day

After seeing the footage, fans have been divided on whether the late queen was actually offering to share her blanket with Meghan or just part of her blanket landed on the duchess when she laid it over her own legs.

“It’s not a lie. The queen slightly put it over her right knee,” one person noted. While a second wrote: “She’s clearly sharing the blanket … what am i missing?”

A third added: “You can see she puts it on her legs. It’s not a lie.”

And a fourth user agreed, chiming in: “You can clearly see the queen give her the blanket.”

But others were not convinced.

“I don’t see the blanket on [Meghan’s] knees,” one person argued.

“Another lie. The queen put her blanket on herself and looked out the window to begin waving to her royal subjects … ignoring Markle,” a user commented. While someone else posted: “Suggesting the queen served her by putting the blanket on her lap and that she was equally sharing the queen’s blanket.”

And another person dismissed Meghan’s claim saying: “Doubt it. That happened only in [her] mind.”